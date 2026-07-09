They Planned an Exclusive Group Graduation Photo Shoot. The Incredibly Awkward Fallout After a Classmate Showed Up With an Uninvited Guest.

Group plans work best when everyone is considered.

In this story, a woman was preparing for graduation photos with her group of female friends.

However, one friend announced she would bring her boyfriend to the private group photoshoot without asking.

So she felt uneasy about this decision, and raised concerns that everyone should have been consulted first.

Do you agree with her? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not wanting my friends/classmates boyfriend to be at our group graduation photoshoot? My (27F) friend and classmate (24F) of the past two years told me she is bringing her boyfriend (about 28M) to our group graduation pictures. For context, we just went through a really difficult program. It has been somewhat of a bonding experience academically and on a personal level. We are graduating. We decided that our group of four girls wants to do professional group pictures together.

This woman and her friends were not asked if it was okay to bring a partner.

To be clear, we are not doing these pictures on the actual day of graduation. We are doing this on another day. As far as I know, she is the only one bringing a partner. I think it is important to note that she did not ask the group. She told me randomly during a conversation and implied that the decision was already made.

She did not appreciate it.

I do not appreciate the lack of consideration. The other two girls in our group have not met her boyfriend. I personally do not care for her boyfriend for other reasons. In my opinion, he has insecure and controlling tendencies.

Apparently, her friend’s boyfriend would get mad and jealous when they go out.

For example, there have been times when she and I went out for dinner and drinks. He got upset with her on the phone for whatever reason. She had to console him over the phone for a while. This behavior has happened more than once.

She told her friend they didn’t need someone else to take candid pictures of them.

She said he is coming to take candid pictures. I asked her why we would need that. We already have a professional photographer who will make sure our pictures are great. She did not give a clear response. Anyway, I just need to know something. Am I the jerk for not wanting him at the photoshoot?

She mentioned several reasons why she didn’t want him there.

My reasons for not wanting him there are several. First, I am not a fan of him in general. Second, I think it is completely unnecessary. Third, I think it would be awkward to have someone standing there in the background watching. I would feel uncomfortable. Professional pictures can already be a little awkward. Fourth, no one else is bringing anyone.

Here’s more…

Fifth, I feel like it is a time for the four of us to celebrate our hard work as a group. I want it to just be us. We are the ones who did it. It almost feels like someone is intruding on a special moment. Sixth, if she wants pictures with him, they could do it separately on their own. Seventh, I find it a little weird that he would want to be there.

She’s unsure if her reasons are valid.

I personally would feel like I am intruding. I know it is not the biggest deal ever. I just want opinions. Sometimes, it is hard to judge if you are being too uptight. I will admit that I am a mildly sensitive person. I also offer a lot of grace with people.

She wants opinions from others.

At the very least, I just want my opinions and feelings to be considered. I would not invite people without talking to the group first out of respect. That is just me. Thoughts?

Making decisions like this should’ve been part of the group discussion from the start.

I agree that simply announcing it feels inconsiderate, especially since the photography session also acts as their group celebration.

This actually means something to them, and having someone’s partner there might affect the group’s dynamics.

I think it’s only fair to want that moment to stay just between the group. What do you think?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

A professional photographer speaks up.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

He is controlling her, says this one.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, extra people don’t make the picture better… just more awkward.