They Were Excited for New Neighbors, Until the Backyard Pet Waste Started Ruining Their Outdoor Space.

It seems like there are a few main reasons that people complain about their neighbors. One is noise. A lot of neighbors seem to be really loud. Another is parking. Some neighbors seem overly picky about parking. But what might be even worse than both of those is if a horrible smell is coming from your neighbor’s house. You can’t fix that with ear plugs or a tow truck.

In this story, one family is really fed up with their neighbors because of the horrible smell coming from their backyard. This is where their dogs do their business, and the problem is that the neighbors don’t clean up after the dogs very often. This leads to a horrible smell wafting over the fence.

The family tried to be nice about it and simply talk to the neighbors about the issue, but nothing has changed. In fact, it’s gotten worse. Now, they’re wondering if they have taken things too far.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for calling the city on my neighbors? A little over two years ago, my neighbors moved in next door. We started smelling dog waste throughout that side of our house about the same time. We noticed that they put a large piece, about 5ft x 5ft, of artificial grass on the other side of our shared fence. Obviously for their dogs to use to do their business. We gave them the benefit of the doubt about the smell. Maybe because they just moved-in they’re still figuring out a new clean-up schedule…?

They thought the problem was over, but then it got worse.

Time went by, winter came, we didn’t have our windows open, no smell. Out of sight, out of mind. However, once spring came around, the smell was back. It went on like this for awhile. I totally admit we should have said something earlier, but it was embarrassing and awkward for us to bring up the smell their dogs caused. We tried to live with it for as long as we could, but they then got three more dogs this past summer. The smell got worse. We can see the patch and there were often 20 piles of waste on it or more.

It seemed almost too easy.

We finally went to talk to them. They were apologetic and said that they would pick it up and to let them know if we smelled it again. Great! Problem solved! Except it started to smell again within a few days.

They tried to be friendly about it.

We didn’t want to seem too pushy; maybe they don’t have time to get to it every day. People get busy. We sent them a “hey! you asked us to text if we smell your dogs.” kind of text the next week. No response. We noticed that they would pick up the deposits but only after we would text them, about once a week.

The problem seems to be getting worse.

We soon realized that while the waste definitely smelled, the patch of dog waste soaked artificial grass added to the stench. We eventually sent them a text informing them that it still smelled and another solution needed to be found. No response. We then tried to go over to their house. Maybe talking face to face could help the situation? They were home, but no answer.

They were getting desperate.

According to our city, they are in violation of numerous codes, one of which having pet waste 75 feet from another dwelling. While we hadn’t heard from our neighbors in weeks, we texted them to inform them that they had left us with no more options and we were going to call the city. This was NOT something we wanted to do. We have dogs. We don’t want their dogs taken away, but they left us with no choice. We wanted to tell them and not surprise them. Maybe this would make them finally do something…?

The neighbors are really upset.

Well, they must have gotten a letter from the city because the husband came over to our house and started screaming. He claims we have no right to tell them what they can do in their backyard. Normally, I would 100% agree, but what they are doing, or better yet, what they are NOT doing is affecting my life and home. According to him, even if his whole house smelled like garbage, he would never tell us what to do. Now, my question is am I a jerk for calling the city on my neighbors? Should I just live with the smell? What else could we have done? Thx!

They shouldn’t have to live with the awful smell. The dog owners need to clean up after their dogs more consistently.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

I hate to think about the inside of their house!

This person would’ve done the same thing but sooner.

Nobody thinks OP did anything wrong.

The neighbors are just upset that now they have to clean up after their dogs, something they should’ve been doing all along. Reporting the neighbors isn’t the problem. The neighbors are the problem.

Nobody should have to live with the smell of dog waste. That’s disgusting!

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