They Were Guaranteed First Line for a Dream Rental and Rushed to Apply. The “Income Loophole” That Blindsided Them Days Later.

Renting a home is supposed to be a race against other applicants, not a race against a moving finish line.

A couple touring a rental house were told point blank that they were the very first people to show interest, with applications running strictly first come, first serve.

They didn’t waste a second, submitting pay stubs and paperwork that same night to lock in their spot.

Then came the silence. No update through the weekend, no confirmation, nothing.

When they finally followed up days later, the story had changed entirely, with the agent now claiming their income didn’t meet the requirement and floating the idea of a bigger deposit instead.

The math wasn’t mathing.

Keep reading for the full story.

$9400 monthly gross income, landlord says I don’t qualify for $2395 home My husband and I viewed a home on Friday. The realtor that was showing us the place was telling us how we were the first party to show interest and view the home. Applications are on a first come/first serve basis, so we went ahead and sent in our applications, pay stubs and everything else in to them that night.

Soon, the realtor had bad news for them.

Heard nothing back through the weekend, and today (Wednesday) I decided to follow up, only to be told by the agent that our income doesn’t qualify us for the home and they were going to try to see if they could convince the owner to increase our security deposit, otherwise we’re free to look elsewhere.

But this seemed totally backwards to this couple.

I was always under the impression that your income should be 3 times the rent, has the standard changed? I’m nervous now to even look elsewhere just to be denied based on income.

First come, first serve is supposed to mean something.

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What did Reddit have to say?

A simple follow-up message to the realtor should clear up this misunderstanding.

It’s possible the standard this couple was used to has just simply changed.

The process has gotten a lot more convoluted than it used to be.

Some property managers just take things way too far.

Getting labeled the first and only interested party sounds like an advantage right up until the goalposts move without warning.

This couple didn’t drag their feet or submit incomplete paperwork, they turned everything around the same night, which makes the days of silence that followed even harder to justify.

Income requirements exist so people don’t waste their time chasing homes they can’t afford, but that’s not at all what happened here.

Being told you’re the first applicant should feel like good news, not the setup for a bait and switch.

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