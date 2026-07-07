Three Roommates Were Done With Their Housemate’s Mess and Dirty Dog — So They Finally Told Her the Dog Stinks

Stories like these always bum folks out.

It’s hard to read about animals that aren’t being taken of properly and, even when their owners are called out about it, nothing changes!

What the heck?!?!

Well, here we go again, friends.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she and her roommates had to call out their other roommate because of how disgusting her dog is.

Dig in below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my roommate her dog stinks? “Me and my 2 other roommates have a problem with one of our roommates about her dog being stinky, having its fur, slobber, and food all over the house.

For some context, she and her dog have really bad hygiene. The dog has not been washed or groomed in a year and a half, despite us saying out right the dog needs one.

She is also very protective of this dog, and any slight tone or telling it no gets the silent treatment or getting complained behind our back.

This sounds pretty DISGUSTING.

It has caused the house to have a very distinct wet dog smell to the point where any guests who come in will comment at some point. The other roommates and I have been the ones cleaning after the dog (removing fur from furniture, vacuuming, and using a wet vac). We have tried to ask her to contribute to the cleaning and get a “will do it later” response, which never comes. We knew initially that the dog was going to live with us, but we thought there was a silent agreement that she would clean up after it.

How do people live like this?

It has come to the point where we have to thoroughly deep clean our house constantly, and with us all being university students and/or working, our schedules can’t keep up with that. I personally have my room right next to hers, and the smell (even with the door closed) is strong, radiating out into the hallway and even in my room. We also found out that her room has a bunch of dirty dishes with unfinished rotting food and mounds of dog fur under her bed that never get cleaned.

Jeez, what else?!?!

We also found out we have a mouse problem and have tried mouse traps with zero success, and our landlord has told us to use rat poison. This has become a heavily debated problem in the house, as the 3 of us weren’t, but she does it. We have told her that we will put it where the dog cannot even access it and never goes to. We have also dropped a lot of money on products just to clean and maintain the house in hopes of making things easier for us, and mostly for her to clean. Her main excuse for not cleaning is that she works a 9-5 (despite us also working and/or having school).

It’s probably time to throw the couch away…

Our biggest problem is that the dog loves to lounge on our fabric couch, which accumulates a lot of fur and drool, as well as eating on it. We have tried to accommodate this by suggesting rearranging the whole living room and putting a dog bed by the window, but get a response of “but that’s her favorite spot in the house”. Any discipline we try to give the dog (in a very nice way) gets met with passive aggressiveness and criticism. So am I/are we jerks for telling her that her dog stinks?”

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Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Some people just shouldn’t be dog owners…

Yes, everyone deserves the love of a dog, but if you’re not gonna care for it properly, don’t even bother.

That’s my story, and I’m stickin’ to it!

There’s no denying it…this is straight-up GROSS.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.