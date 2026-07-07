Toy School Bus Nearly Smashes Homeowner’s Window During Backyard Baseball Game, Prompting an Immediate Decision

New windows are supposed to buy you peace and quiet, not a direct hit within the same week.

One homeowner recently upgraded her windows specifically to block out years of noise from the rowdy neighborhood kids next door.

That peace lasted about as long as it took for a metal toy school bus to come flying over the fence and slam into her house hard enough to knock a picture off the wall.

What followed wasn’t a calm conversation with the parents. It was a swift, unceremonious trip to the trash can, one crying four-year-old, and a homeowner wondering if she just declared war on a six-year-old’s imagination.

Keep reading for the full story.

I might be the bad neighbor My neighbors and I share a fence line. They have two little boys, 6 & 4.

Things haven’t always been perfect with this neighbor, but so far, they’ve always found a way to work it out.

We are generally friendly but have had to have some heart to hearts over the last few years (examples: please don’t leave your dog outside howling at the door for 14 hours in the 35 degree rain, and please don’t burn a mattress in your yard, among a few other things). I’ve never had a problem with the boys, even though they’re rowdy and I don’t go more than a few days without finding half a broken toy in my flower beds.

So the homeowner decided new windows were a good investment.

But I just had new windows installed to help block their noise. It’s dogs being dogs and kids being kids (and my windows were really old), so I figured if I didn’t want so much noise, it was on me to find a solution.

But soon disaster struck.

Today, something hit my house with enough force to knock a poorly hung picture off the wall. I thought maybe a tree limb came down, so I rushed outside. The boys were standing at their fence with chunks of 2×4, looking at my house. I asked what happened. The older one tells me he doesn’t know. The little one says, “We were playing baseball.”

So upon investigation, the homeowner finds something strange in the bushes that one of the boys seems emotionally attached to.

I go look at the side of the house that they hit and find a metal school bus (about the size of a shoe) in my bushes. I asked if it was theirs. Nope. Now, I know I should have talked to the parents. But this bus wasn’t theirs, so it was clearly garbage. So into the garbage it went. The little one burst into tears and I went back inside. I may have just started a war.

Sounds like someone isn’t being totally truthful.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Security cameras were practically invented for this very purpose.

These neighborhood kids sound like quite the handful.

This commenter sees this situation as a clear parenting fail.

Garbage is garbage, and an unclaimed metal object that just dented someone’s house doesn’t get sentimental protections.

There are some serious parental shortcomings that led to this moment in the first place: two young kids, unsupervised, playing catch with something heavy enough to leave a mark. That’s the part that should worry the parents far more than a missing toy.

But ultimately whether this turns into an actual neighborhood war or blows over by dinnertime is anyone’s guess.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who thought she’d found the perfect home – but then spring came, and her neighbor’s trees showed their true colors. Read The Drama →