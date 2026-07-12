Why a Devoted Daughter Is Refusing to Back Down After Blocking Her Mother From the Family Cash

Money issues can create serious family conflict.

The following story involves a woman who was trusted to hold the family’s trip money.

Her mother had gambling problems, so she was asked to keep it from her.

So when her mom asked for some of the money, she refused, and tensions ensued really quickly.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to give my mum money that I was asked to safeguard for a family trip? My family receives support from a family fund service because of my autistic sister. They gave my mum £300 specifically for a day out for us at Thorpe Park. My mum has a history of gambling and budgeting problems. She has gambled away her half of the rent many times. She has had to borrow from family members.

This woman was asked to keep the money for their Thorpe Park trip.

After the money came in, she and my dad asked me to hold onto it. They said I was not supposed to give her any if she asked. The first time the fund paid the money to her directly, she spent it for bills. When I checked her bank, I saw many gambling transactions. She gave me access to monitor her spending. My dad later got some back pay and replaced the £300.

Her mom asked to borrow £90 to buy some clothes.

This time, it was given straight to me to keep safe for the trip. Today, my mum asked me for £90 from the Thorpe Park money to buy clothes. I said no because I am genuinely worried the money will disappear again. I am worried the trip will not happen. I have been looking forward to this trip for ages. She said she would pay it back tomorrow and the money would come from market research.

She refused, and her mom got mad.

I told her she could just wait one day and buy the clothes then instead of borrowing from the trip money. She could replace it later. She got angry and escalated things instead. She started shouting and swearing at me, called me names, and said I was controlling and stealing from her. She tried to cancel the tickets, but later said she could not cancel them. Then, she told my sister to take her friend instead of me.

Now, she feels awful.

She is now saying she never agreed to hand the money over to me. And she only did so because she felt controlled by me and my dad. I feel awful because it is my mum. Technically, the money was originally given to her. At the same time, I was specifically trusted to stop the money being spent on other things. AITA?

This is honestly kind of heartbreaking. And it sounds like the issue goes far beyond a disagreement over money.

OP was simply honoring the responsibility that both parents had entrusted to her.

While it’s understandable that the mother wanted the money, I think OP made the right decision to keep it from her given her history with gambling.

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Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers some sound advice.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You did the right thing, says this one.

And finally, here’s a valid point.

Sometimes, protecting what’s important means making difficult decisions… even with family.

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