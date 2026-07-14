July 14, 2026 at 8:35 am

Why a Frustrated Tenant Is Terrified to Knock on the Door of Their New Upstairs Neighbor

by Matthew Gilligan

man staring at a ceiling

Shutterstock

Here we go again, my friends

It’s time for another story from a disgruntled person who is about to go over the edge because of loud, inconsiderate neighbors.

Nobody should have to endure a situation like this, and if you’ve ever dealt with it, you know how much it disrupts your daily life.

Take a look at what this person had to say about what’s going on in their building.

Identify yourself or stay incognito?

“I have a new neighbor upstairs.

All kinds of noise. The main problem is dragging things across the floor. It’s most likely that they just don’t know.

There’s also a bit of music and some mild arguing from the guy in the couple, but while those are a bit annoying, they don’t usually wake me up.

They’re not sure how to handle this…

I’ve held off on saying anything because as soon as I do, then they’re know exactly who I am and I feel like I’m closing the door on any underhanded methods to get them out.

What do you think about that?!

Here’s an idea…

An ideal scenario would be they accepting my offer to install a rubberized floor for them, or just doing a good job at keeping quiet at night.

Less ideal would be bribing their landlord to kick them out, find someone else and let them know from the start about not knocking the floor.

Tenants have less rights here in Hong Kong and they’re renting, so that’s a bonus.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”
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Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.56.03 PM Why a Frustrated Tenant Is Terrified to Knock on the Door of Their New Upstairs Neighbor

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.56.22 PM Why a Frustrated Tenant Is Terrified to Knock on the Door of Their New Upstairs Neighbor

This reader shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.56.46 PM Why a Frustrated Tenant Is Terrified to Knock on the Door of Their New Upstairs Neighbor

And another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 10 at 6.56.56 PM Why a Frustrated Tenant Is Terrified to Knock on the Door of Their New Upstairs Neighbor

How frustrating does this sound?

I personally think it sounds awful!

Ugh!

Can’t a person get some peace and quiet around here?!?!

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose neighbor’s called the cops because they were parked in their own driveway.
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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , ,

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