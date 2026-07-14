Why a Genius Superintendent Refuses to Touch another Pipe After a Shocking Salary Accusation

Which do you think would be less expensive, having an apartment building super intendant who can also do basic plumbing and electrical repairs or hiring someone every time a tenant has a plumbing or electrical issue?

I think the answer is pretty obvious, but in this story, one senior staff member at an apartment building didn’t seem to see the obvious answer. Instead, he complained about how much money the hardworking super intendant was making.

Instead of defending himself or his salary, the employee decided to let the staff member have his way.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Building Doesn’t Want To Pay my Father for Extra Work, So He Won’t So my father works as the Super Intendant for the building we live in. He’s a good guy, and used to do a bunch of extra work for the building since he’s a man of many talents. People’s sinks were having trouble? He knows a lot about plumbing so he can fix it. Electrical problems? No problem, he has his own kit to fix it.

All good things must come to an end.

This used to result in him getting a bonus since no plumbers/electricians and the like wouldn’t need to be called and charge an arm and a leg. This was until one meeting for the building, one of the senior staff members made a comment about how my dad was getting paid too much for doing all this extra work.

Might as well do less work.

Like the man he is my father agreed, and then proceeded to stop doing all the extra work he was doing. So from now on of the building needed something fixed, someone would have to be called in to fix it, after all he made too much money and it wasn’t his job to begin with. He’s been doing this for at least 2 years and is one of my favorite stories of things my dad has done.

As long as OP’s dad doesn’t need the extra money, it all worked out well. He has a lot less work to do now, but it is going to be much more expensive for the building.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Definitely!

This person shares a story about their own dad.

Yes, like a super hero. LOL

This person has questions.

It would be interesting to know what the consequences are. I’m sure the building is paying more for the repairs than they were paying for OP’s dad’s bonus, but have the residents complained? I would assume the repairs take longer than they did in the past, and I’m sure they cost more.

That was not a smart decision!