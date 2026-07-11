Woman Got Frustrated With Her Friend’s Great-Grandson, So She Told Her That She Thinks The Little Boy Is A Total Brat

The truth hurts, folks…

And let’s face it: nobody wants to hear that a kid they’re related to is nothing but a huge BRAT.

I personally would never say something like that to someone, but I can understand why a person would get so frustrated with a kiddo that they just couldn’t hold back anymore.

The woman who wrote this story was so annoyed by a person’s great-grandchild that they lashed out and told her how they felt about the little monster.

Check out what went down and see if you think she might’ve stepped over the line.

AITA for telling someone that her great grandson is a brat? “I (30f) know a woman (83, “Lisa”) who’s the main caretaker for her great grandson. He’s turning 3 in September.

His dad is jobless but usually not around, probably doing drugs. He kind of tries when he is around.

His mom works and doesn’t live with them. (Not confirmed but she may be homeless and doesn’t have a car.)

This is pretty sad…

Anyway… The kid is in the potty training age. “Lisa” absolutely does not potty train. She never enforces rules either so of course the kid doesn’t listen to anyone. He watches Sesame Street on hours on end and doesn’t get any real interaction.

Cute kid!

I was minding my own business one time when he randomly comes up and shoots me right in the face with a water gun. So I take it and put it somewhere high. And of course “Lisa” gives it back because he throws a tantrum. So he comes back with it again. I sternly told him TWICE not to shoot me. He does it anyway and he immediately runs away screaming when I get up. And “Lisa” had the gall to tell me he’s “just a kid who doesn’t know nothing,” which contradicts to how she’s been saying “he’s so smart.”

She didn’t hold back.

I told her that he’s a brat and she’s an enabler who’s setting him up for failure. Then yesterday… He actually went to the bathroom in one of those potties for kids. But then started drawing on the wall with what was inside. I made a face when the kid immediately started eating fries because “Lisa” didn’t bother getting up to wash his hands.

This really is gross.

She got so offended when I said “eww” because I’m apparently “meddling” and it’s “none of my business” how she “parents.” I just told her that she’s doing the opposite of parenting, especially when all he eats are hot dogs, candy, and Coke and Monster (energy drink), and that he’s a brat because she doesn’t do anything as a “parent.” AITA?”

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Here’s what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person also thinks this is her fault.

Well, she had her reasons!

And it really does seem like this kid needs some guidance…

Or something…

This situation sounds like a complete train wreck.