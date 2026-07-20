Woman Is Choosing Between a High-End Luxury Apartment with a Roommate and a Tiny, Overpriced Solo Unit To Protect Her Peace
There’s a lot to be said for living alone…
No drama, no fights, no headaches…
Just beautiful solitude…
Can you tell how I feel about this topic?
Well, enough about me…
The woman who wrote this story is trying to decide if she wants to live in a pretty sweet pad with a roommate or a no-frills place by herself.
Read on and see what you think.
Am I crazy that I’d rather spend more on a tiny apartment than risk living with a roommate in luxury apartment?
“I saw an ad that a 35F woman is looking for a roommate in luxury apartment for $1250.
Booyah!
I visited and it looked AMAZING.
The 2 bedroom/bathroom is HUGE.
The building also has so many amenities and was the largest apartment I have ever seen (I got lost)!
She told me she got it for a good deal because it’s considered “old” in their standards.
Then there is a tiny 360 square ft studio apartment for $1550 in an old building (1950’s) with the very bare minimum amenities. There is also not an in-unit washer/dryer like the luxury one.
Doesn’t sound crazy to me…
I would have to go to another floor to do it. I feel crazy spending $300 more for such a downgrade so I can live by myself. I have such mixed luck with roommates that I don’t know if I want to risk it.
I am leaving my current situation because the housemate who owns the house smokes in her room and I can’t stand the weed smell. And yes I asked her if she can smoke somewhere else.
You gotta do what’s best for you!
It’s just if I choose the luxury apartment, I will be stuck with her for a year if she turns out crazy or something.
The ad posting is still there so I can still take it. I am wondering if I should risk it and spend $300 less for luxury?”
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Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
This reader had a lot to say.
Another person spoke up.
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This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
Another individual spoke up.
And this reader weighed in.
I know what I’d do if I were her!
No doubt about it…
Living solo is the way to go-go!
She’s got a big decision to make when it comes to her living situation…
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