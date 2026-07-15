Woman Kept Records of a Toxic Coworker’s Behavior for a Year, and HR Finally Took Action

Some workplace conflicts resolve themselves quickly. This one took a full year, careful documentation, and a coworker’s own words finally catching up with him.

One employee endured the impossible when a colleague assigned to train her did almost nothing, then apparently resented how easily she managed on her own. So he escalated into badmouthing, shifting expectations, and openly undermining her during team meetings.

But instead of confronting him directly, she quietly documented every incident while building trust with HR behind the scenes.

So when he finally sent an email that exposed his own targeting pattern to most of the team, it became the exact proof needed to finally hold him accountable.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one!

My toxic coworker got exposed ! I have been working at my job for a little over 1 year. I have a coworker on our team who is extremely manipulative, insecure, negative, and just a total nightmare. He was initially supposed to be the person who “trains” me, he barely did. Thankfully I have a lot of experience in my field and was able to figure things out.

So soon the sabotage began.

This is what I believe initiated my toxic coworker to begin targeting me, and since my work spoke for itself, he began badmouthing me to my manager and setting unrealistic expectations and nitpicking or changing goal posts. I will also like to add this guy has no life outside of work, yet he talks trash about the owner and company constantly and openly. Boasts about himself, keeps his own work super secretive but is nosy and talks endlessly about the importance of “teamwork” yet never being a team player himself.

This coworker really went out of his way to make him look bad.

He tried everything in his power to isolate me from my manager and coworkers, go on a smear campaign to undermine my work, manipulate his way into the work I was doing, move the goal post, gaslight, and straight up bully me. Even in team meetings, calling my questions “dumb” or “irrelevant” and constantly undermining my work. I’ve been gracious for over a year and never confronted him directly because I realized quickly he was not a rational or logical person.

But eventually, the employee had enough — little did this coworker know, he had been building a paper trail.

I finally exposed this AH on Friday, and I did it by being best friends with HR for the past year and documenting his aggressive remarks and emails. I told HR all the patterns of behavior and targeting towards me specifically with proof. The email he sent Friday was basically the nail in his coffin, as it had most of my team members in the email and it was a clear example of how he targeted me.

By the end of it, his reputation was untouched, but his coworker’s, however…

At this point I’m an old enough employee that my manager and her manager recognize and trust my work, and his badmouthing doesn’t work anymore. On top of that, he made a fool out of himself and got himself in trouble. They told him the next time he pulls something like this there will be consequences. Be patient, gracious, and never take these people’s bait! That is what they want, to muddy the waters. These people expose themselves.

Justice is finally served!

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What did Reddit have to say?

This coworker wasn’t smart enough to pull this off.

This user shares their experience combatting bad coworkers.

This fellow HR employee speaks up.

A year of gaslighting, badmouthing, and public undermining sounds exhausting, so it’s this employee’s patience that really stands out.

This employee had the foresight to know that confronting him directly early on likely would have just handed him the chaotic, emotional narrative he was clearly hoping for.

Instead, documenting every incident and building a relationship with HR meant that when the moment finally came, there was no ambiguity left to argue about.

People who rely on manipulation and moving goalposts tend to eventually trip over their own bad behavior, and this is a pretty satisfying example of exactly that happening in real time.

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