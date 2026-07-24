She Moved Across the World for Her Husband’s Job—Then He Got Upset When She Planned a Trip Home

Moving to another country for your partner is one of the biggest sacrifices a person can make.

You leave behind your family, your friends, your entire support system, but many people still do it because they love their partner and want them to be happy.

Many would agree that kind of sacrifice earns you a certain amount of grace when you need to recharge, but in this story, the reality was a bit more complicated.

A woman who relocated to her husband’s country after giving birth has been feeling homesick and planned a two-week trip to visit her family with the kids.

But her husband’s response wasn’t support or understanding. Instead, he called her selfish for wanting to go without him.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA if I want to go see my family abroad without my husband? I moved to my husband’s country cause he works and has a job in his country. Lately I been feeling homesick so I want to go visit my home country to see my family this summer holiday.

She understands money is an issue, but she’s been careful to spare every expense she can.

But with moving, giving birth, etc., we don’t have much savings. If I go to see my family without my husband, me and our kids can just stay in my old room at my parent’s place, so we can saved a lot of money on hotels. I only plan to go for two weeks.

Her husband, however, isn’t a fan of the idea at all, so she defends her reasoning.

But my husband think that I am being selfish cause I want to go have fun without him. I told him that for him it’s a holiday, but for me and my kids it’s more like a family visit where I will stay with them and recharge myself after being abroad for a while.

He said we can just go during Christmas so he can saved up more money, but even then he isn’t sure if we can go or not cause he doesn’t know how much he can saved up and if he can even get day off. AITA if I want to go without him?

It sounds like this woman has already made more than enough sacrifices for her husband.

What did Reddit have to say?

She and her husband have different schedules, so they’ll also have different priorities.

Maybe her husband also has something to gain by her being away for a couple weeks.

According to this commenter, if anyone’s selfish, it’s the husband.

This commenter agrees this is an opportunity for her husband.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Let’s not forget: she moved to his country, leaving her family, her home and everything familiar so he could keep working and building a life on his terms.

That context matters when he calls her selfish for wanting two weeks with the people she misses.

It’s not like she’s booking a resort — she’s sleeping in her childhood bedroom with their kids so they don’t have to spend money they don’t have.

She already made a big sacrifice. Now it’s her husband’s turn.

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