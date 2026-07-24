She Ignored Her Friend’s Habit of Borrowing Clothes Without Asking—Until She Took Her Bikini

Many people have that one friend who makes themselves a little too comfortable in your space.

They open your fridge like they pay rent, help themselves to your stuff, and somehow make you feel like the unreasonable one for noticing.

But most people let the small things slide because it’s easier than having the conversation.

In the following story, a woman’s friend started crossing more and more of her boundaries. She visited regularly, treated her studio apartment like a personal wardrobe, raided her closet without asking, and even cooked her food without permission.

Before long, the woman was forced to confront the fact that she’d let herself be a doormat for far too long.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting irritated that my friend wears my clothes without asking? My friend comes to visit me sometimes and just freely thinks what’s mine is hers when she visits. She wears whatever she wants without asking ever. Going on a date? She just starts going through my closet for what to wear.

She tries to look the other way, but deep down, she knows it bothers her.

I am trying to learn to not care. As long as it gets put back, whatever. I think it’s just the principle of like I would like there to be courtesy of asking, but maybe that’s me being picky lol.

There is one particular boundary she’s always held, but then her friend crossed that too.

Where I DO draw the line is my underwear and bikinis/bathing suits. I am not okay with sharing those, that’s just weird to me. She just posted a video at my pool in my bikini while I’m at work. She knows I am not okay with sharing underwear (she is) because when she emergently needed underwear and wanted one of mine I told her I don’t share underwear so she can just keep them. So now I saw she was wearing my bikini and I was like ??? Is that mine ??

Now she’s starting to feel less and less tolerant of her friend’s behavior.

I think I’m starting to get irritated easily because I live in a studio and value my alone time. She invites herself to come visit which I sometimes just have to straight out say no. And doesn’t buy the flight back until she wants to. And will act like my home is hers rather than that she is a guest. Defrosting my meats and telling me she’s going to cook and I’ll say, well I had a plan for dinner already. Her response is, “Well I’m not asking if I can cook, I’m telling you.” It’s getting to the point where I don’t want to have her visit anymore. AITA for this? Like do I just have a stick up mine and need to loosen up?

This is starting to cross the line from light borrowing to straight-up stealing.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe this woman needs to master the art of a strong “no.”

This conversation should have been had a long time ago.

This commenter thinks these are friendship-ending actions.

This user would have ended the friendship before it even began.

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The swimsuit incident is what pushed this over the edge, but the truth is, this friendship has been running on one person’s patience for a while now.

Every visit followed the same script: the friend showed up on her own schedule, treated the apartment like it’s shared space, and acted like any pushback was an overreaction.

The woman tried to be easygoing about the clothes. She tried to let the kitchen takeovers slide. But when she set one explicit, spoken boundary, her friend treated it like a suggestion.

This isn’t a friendship, it’s a hostile takeover.

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