Woman Was Just Shopping When a Stranger Asked for Help, and She Didn’t Walk Away

Kindness can show up in the simplest moments.

The following story involves a woman who was shopping at a garden center when someone assumed she worked there.

An elderly customer asked about rhododendrons, and she explained they were not in stock this season.

She then suggested other flowers and helped her pick out dahlias instead.

The customer probably didn’t even knew she didn’t work there. Can you believe that?

Read the full story below for all the details.

A Wholesome Gardening One I spend a lot of time in garden centers. I enjoy gardening. I was in a local garden center and wearing pretty nondescript clothes. An elderly woman approached me and sked where the rhododendrons were. I explained that the garden center did not have them in stock.

This woman gave the elderly person some suggestions.

This particular one would not have them in stock during this time of year. It is not a great time to plant them in this area. They would probably die. She wanted something that was perennial, something that would take up a certain amount of space in her yard. She wanted it to still have showy flowers. I suggested some other flowers they had available.

She had no clue whether the elderly person knew she didn’t work there.

She ended up picking out some dahlias. I still do not know if she realized I do not work there. She was being pleasant and kind. So I just helped her a bit. Then, I went on with my day.

Aww… That was really kind of her. OP didn’t even tell the elderly woman that she didn’t work there.

Instead, she went out of her way to help anyway. I truly believe that small moments like this make a huge difference.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who swears her boss is treating her differently after learning she has a master’s degree. Read The Drama →

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You’re the best, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Short and sweet.

People are commending OP.

Finally, this might be true.

You don’t have to be an employee to lend a helping hand.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who stops working extra hours after overtime is denied, leaving clients in the lurch. Read The Drama →