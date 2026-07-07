July 7, 2026 at 11:35 am

Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

by Benjamin Cottrell

bald man touching bald head

Pexels

Taking someone’s hair products without asking is the kind of habit that tends to catch up with you eventually, and for this brother, the consequences were pretty severe.

A woman whose brother had been helping himself to her curling cream on a regular basis transferred her hair removal cream into an old product tub when the lid got too dirty to use, completely forgetting that her brother treated her belongings like a shared resource.

So when she returned home from work, she discovered a teary-eyed bald brother and a mother who had already decided she had done this on purpose.

And as accusations swirled, no one seemed interested in an actual explanation.

This story is funny, chaotic, and definitely worth your time. Read on.

My brother is bald because of me AITAH

My brother regularly takes my curling cream from my hair product tub without my permission to use for his own hair.

The tub ran out two days ago, and the lid of my hair removal cream was quite dirty, so I transferred the hair removal cream into the small tub but forgot to tell anyone in case they decided to steal my cream.

But then, disaster struck.

I went to work the morning after, and when I got back my brother was in tears and my mom was screaming at me, saying I am a disgusting person who is selfish and that I should be ashamed.

Him and my mom seem to have built up a theory that I did this on purpose.

She defends that she never meant for this to happen.

I genuinely didn’t think or anticipate this at all, and it was genuinely not my plan — it just slipped my mind in the moment that he always takes my hair products.

AITA?

And what do I do, as they won’t listen to what actually happened?

Sounds like her sibling learned a valuable lesson about not sticking his grubby little fingers where they don’t belong, eh?

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.
Read The Drama

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter’s advice? Watch her back for a while.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 1.54.22 PM Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

This user doesn’t understand why the parents are behaving this way.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 1.55.09 PM Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

Eventually this family will laugh about this… just not anytime soon.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 1.55.44 PM Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

Had the brother at least asked for permission, this never would have happened.

Screenshot 2026 06 07 at 1.56.28 PM Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

The family’s instinct was to assume the worst about her, which is an interesting choice given that the person who caused the situation was the one who’d been helping himself to her things without asking this entire time.

If anything, this was the universe sending her brother some kind of twisted message that he needs to straighten up his actions or face the consequences. And this screw up had some big consequences.

And as for her parents? They clearly have their favorite and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. If anything, they only see him as more of a victim now.

But she should rest easy knowing that at least the internet is on her side.

Some lessons come with homework, but this one came with a bald spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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