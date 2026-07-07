Woman’s Hair Products Kept Going Missing, Then an Unlabeled Tub Led to a Family Accusation

Taking someone’s hair products without asking is the kind of habit that tends to catch up with you eventually, and for this brother, the consequences were pretty severe.

A woman whose brother had been helping himself to her curling cream on a regular basis transferred her hair removal cream into an old product tub when the lid got too dirty to use, completely forgetting that her brother treated her belongings like a shared resource.

So when she returned home from work, she discovered a teary-eyed bald brother and a mother who had already decided she had done this on purpose.

And as accusations swirled, no one seemed interested in an actual explanation.

This story is funny, chaotic, and definitely worth your time. Read on.

My brother is bald because of me AITAH My brother regularly takes my curling cream from my hair product tub without my permission to use for his own hair. The tub ran out two days ago, and the lid of my hair removal cream was quite dirty, so I transferred the hair removal cream into the small tub but forgot to tell anyone in case they decided to steal my cream.

But then, disaster struck.

I went to work the morning after, and when I got back my brother was in tears and my mom was screaming at me, saying I am a disgusting person who is selfish and that I should be ashamed. Him and my mom seem to have built up a theory that I did this on purpose.

She defends that she never meant for this to happen.

I genuinely didn’t think or anticipate this at all, and it was genuinely not my plan — it just slipped my mind in the moment that he always takes my hair products. AITA? And what do I do, as they won’t listen to what actually happened?

Sounds like her sibling learned a valuable lesson about not sticking his grubby little fingers where they don’t belong, eh?

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter’s advice? Watch her back for a while.

This user doesn’t understand why the parents are behaving this way.

Eventually this family will laugh about this… just not anytime soon.

Had the brother at least asked for permission, this never would have happened.

The family’s instinct was to assume the worst about her, which is an interesting choice given that the person who caused the situation was the one who’d been helping himself to her things without asking this entire time.

If anything, this was the universe sending her brother some kind of twisted message that he needs to straighten up his actions or face the consequences. And this screw up had some big consequences.

And as for her parents? They clearly have their favorite and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. If anything, they only see him as more of a victim now.

But she should rest easy knowing that at least the internet is on her side.

Some lessons come with homework, but this one came with a bald spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.