He Gifted Her a PS4 But Erased Hundreds of Hours of Her Game Saves. The Genius “Free Streaming” Revenge She Unleashed on Him Next.

Small red flags are still red flags that can amount to a huge one, and that is what happened in this case.

A woman’s ex-boyfriend, who had a history of treating her like an NPC, eventually agreed to let her take several items from their former home, including the PlayStation 4 they had shared.

After weeks of delays, he finally dropped everything off at her new place.

Welp, he deleted all of her save files, but there was a silver lining.

Read the full story below.

My ex deleted my save files, but forgot to delete his streaming services A few years ago my ex-boyfriend and I split up. I moved out almost immediately. Our shared items were left behind, including the PlayStation 4. He kept trying to get back together, but honestly I was really tired of constantly taking care of him like a child. Reasons are below but not important to the story much.

This sounds really frustrating.

(We both worked, him from home, all he had to do was cover his half of the rent and groceries. Oftentimes we would go to the store (in my car, he didn’t have one and was saving up for one, which was fine). This at his insistence to grab food/snacks and when we got to the register, he somehow ALWAYS had a mystery bill that ran JUST as we got to the store.

He would make a huge deal out of it and put me on the spot to pay in front of everyone. He did this maybe 5 times over the course of a month and then one day, received a massive order of computer parts for his PC that he was custom building for gaming.

He seemed to take, take, take.

Oh and, he needed me to cover the rent for that month lol. Also could his brother move in until he got a job? And the final straw, asking what I had in savings and then sending me a Christmas wishlist for all $2500 worth of my savings. Anyways I moved out and left him and his brother to handle that, taking myself off the lease.

But he wasn’t done.

He kept trying to bribe me, and started insisting I could have x and y and z items, including the PlayStation. I accepted the PlayStation. He kept delaying me coming up to pick up everything that was deemed mine, then one day dropped it all off on my new porch. I plug in my ps4 and he deleted ALL of my game data. Hundreds of hours in my RPGS. Everything. ):

But she wasn’t done either.

But I notice as I go to set up my Hulu, Netflix, Amazon prime, Crunchyroll etc that everything is logged in under his mom’s name, and there’s one account for each kid and a guest account. I’ve been using the guest account for about 4 years on every service. I have yet to be cut off (Netflix being the only exception). Thanks for the savings, I guess. I still miss my old files.

At least now she’s even more sure breaking up with him was the right decision.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

What did Reddit have to say?

Something to consider.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone experienced something similar.

That’s a mystery.

That’s a good strategy.

Wow, he really didn’t care about her.

Yet, rather than making a scene or demanding compensation for the deleted saves, she simply continued using his guest accounts as a small compensation for what he did.

I guess it helps let off some steam or take some of the edge off.

But it definitely doesn’t cover the cost of losing hundreds of hours in RPGs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip.