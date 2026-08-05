Cashier Hears Customer Argue About Soda Facts, So He Simply Finishes the Transaction

Working retail during a heatwave comes with plenty of odd interactions, but few quite as delightfully confusing as one garden store employee’s encounter over a can of soda.

A customer asked for regular Sprite, and after being pointed toward the fridge, she immediately protested that the lemon-lime Sprite in front of her wasn’t the “normal” version at all.

When the cashier politely explained that lemon-lime has always been Sprite’s actual flavor, she remained unconvinced, insisting instead that Sprite is simply “Sprite flavored,” as though that clarified anything.

Recognizing an unwinnable argument when he saw one, he shrugged, let her purchase the soda anyway, and spent the rest of his shift imagining the moment she’d inevitably taste it and realize it was exactly the Sprite she claimed didn’t exist.

Keep reading for the full story.

“But this sprite is lemon-lime!” It’s a hot summer where I live. I work at a garden store, so naturally, the store itself is also pretty warm. So, of course, we sell drinks at the front of the store in order to quench our poor customers’ thirst.

Here’s where the drama started.

A woman wanted some Sprite. We sell all the basic sodas, Sprite being one of them, so when she asked if we had regular Sprite, I pointed her towards the fridge.

The customer was clearly confused.

“But this Sprite is lemon-lime! It’s not normal Sprite!” I looked at her and said, “Uh, that’s the default Sprite flavor?”

The customer persisted.

“No it’s not. Sprite is Sprite flavored.” I’ve been drinking Sprite my whole life, and I’m fairly certain it has always been lemon-lime flavored.

So finally the employee just gave up

I didn’t even know how to handle it at that point. I just shrugged and asked if she still wanted it. She did.

She didn’t open it while she was there, but I really wish I could’ve been there when she figured out it tasted like regular Sprite.

If only this employee could have been there to rub it in her face!

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

This commenter clowns the customer even further.

This misconception is apparently more common than one might realize.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

There’s really no excuse for being ignorant about simple facts in this day and age.

Some battles simply aren’t worth fighting, and correcting a customer on decades of soda branding history in the middle of a hot shift is exactly one of those battles.

Letting her just buy the can was a much easier approach for a cashier who was already in over his head. You can’t exactly convince someone with pure, unshakable confidence even when they’re comically wrong.

Still, it’s hard to compete with that mental image of her taking that first sip and briefly reconsidering everything she once believed about carbonated beverages.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read Story →