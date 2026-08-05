Sober Driver Refuses to Give Everyone a Ride Home After Friends Assume He’ll Do It

Clear communication is important when making plans with friends.

The following story involves a man who went out with friends.

He chose not to drink because he planned to drive himself home, and he had an early morning appointment the next day.

However, someone told the group he would drive everyone, even though he never agreed to it.

When the night ended, he was put on the spot and pressured to take responsibility for everyone’s ride.

Whoa! That’s kinda insane. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to be everyone’s driver, even though my friends were already counting on me to do it? Last Sunday, I had a day out with my old friends. We had dinner. We then went to a bar to play board games. Those who wanted could have a drink. A day before our meeting, someone in the group chat asked how everyone was getting to the spot. I wrote that I was driving myself because I live pretty far away. I also had an appointment early the next morning. I didn’t say I’d be driving anyone home. I just said I’d be driving there. I mentioned my appointment.

This man was unknowingly volunteered by one friend to drive everyone home.

At the bar, I only drank soda. I was driving. Around midnight, one friend said it’s good that I’m driving everyone home tonight. I thought he was joking. I said sorry, but I’m driving myself. It got awkward. It turned out that a friend had told a few people that I definitely wasn’t drinking. They said I could drive everyone home because it’s on his way anyway. But that wasn’t true. Two of them lived in a completely different direction.

He refused and said he could only drive two friends who live near him.

If I were to drive everyone, it would take over an hour and a half for sure. I also had an early appointment in the morning. They started saying that rideshares are expensive right now. Their phones were almost dead. They said I could at least help out. I said I could wait with them while they called for rides. I could take two people who really live near me. but I wouldn’t be driving the whole group around town. I also politely explained the reasons why.

His friend got mad and said he ruined their night.

The friend who told everyone this got angry. She said I was making her look stupid now. I replied that you don’t build a safety plan around someone who wasn’t asked. In the end, I drove two friends home. They live just five minutes away from me. I helped the others order rideshares. I waited until the cars arrived. Now, that friend says I ruined the end of the night. She says I could have just helped out since I was sober anyway.

Now, he’s wondering if he was indeed in the wrong.

To be honest, I would like to help them. But I had an early work appointment the next day. I am also a bit upset that my decision not to drink was turned into a public service without my consent. AITA?

Yikes! That’s an annoying position to be put in without any warning.

It’s completely fair to set boundaries, especially when someone volunteered you without asking first.

Still, OP was kind enough to drive 2 friends home and waited for the others for their rides to arrive.

Helping where you can is kind, but I agree that it shouldn’t come at the cost of your time, plans, and consent.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Your friends suck, says this one.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

Having your own car doesn’t mean you signed up to be everyone’s chauffeur.

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