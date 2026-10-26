A Cashier Warned A Customer That Nesting Two Identical Cardboard Boxes Would Damage One, But He Tried Anyway — Then Wanted To Leave The Ruined Box Behind

Sometimes, the only way to convince someone they’re wrong is to let them find out for themselves.

That’s what one retail worker dealt with when a customer wanted to fit one shipping box inside another identical box.

The worker told him they wouldn’t fit, but he wanted to try anyway, so he agreed to buy both.

Sure enough, he damaged one in the process. But when it came time to pay, he only wanted the undamaged one.

Unfortunately for him, the worker wasn’t letting him leave the damaged box behind just because his experiment hadn’t worked.

Read on to see how it all went down.

I don’t believe that two identical boxes can’t fit together I work at a store that sells shipping materials, including boxes of various different sizes. A guy walks in asking about our boxes and wants the biggest box we sell. I inform him that our largest is 18x18x18 inches and let him know that the shipping price depends strongly on the size and weight of the package. The smaller and lighter the package, the cheaper it’ll be. He decides to look at the 16x16x16-inch boxes. The following conversation happened:

He tried to tell the guy it wasn’t going to work.

Guy: “Can I put one box inside the other?” Me: “You want to put one 16-inch box inside another 16-inch box?” Guy: “Yes. Can I do that?” Me: “No. You cannot stick two identical boxes into each other. They would just stand on top of each other.”

Frustrated, he lets the guy try, but gives him one stipulation.

Guy: “Can I try anyway?” Me, worried he’ll destroy at least one box in this exercise in futility: “Alright, but you’re buying them both.” Guy: “Okay.” He spends five minutes proving me right.

As he already knew, it didn’t work.

Guy: “They don’t fit together. How can I make sure that the bottom of my package is secure?” Me: “You can cut one box up and stick it on the bottom of the other.” Guy: “Good idea. I’ll take this one.” He points to the box he didn’t damage.

The guy tried to push back.

Me: “No. I told you before you started this that you would have to buy both boxes.” Guy: “But I don’t want both boxes.” Me: “I told you that you couldn’t put two boxes that are the same size inside one another. I also told you that you would have to buy both boxes to try to put them together.”

And he ended up buying them both anyway.

Guy: “But I only need one.” I put the undamaged box behind the counter. Me: “Then you’re taking the box that you damaged.” Guy agrees, pays for his box, and leaves. He then comes back less than ten minutes later to buy the second box anyway.

Too funny! Some people are so stubborn that they just have to learn the hard way.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the story.

This person explains how to do it.

Here’s someone with a similar situation.

This person has a sense of humor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

Good point.

Did he really think the store should lose money because he wouldn’t listen?

The employee told him what would happen, so there was no excuse for arguing about paying afterward.

At any rate, making him buy just the damaged box was more than fair.

In fact, he should’ve been thanking the guy for his patience instead of making a fuss.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately. Read Story →