He Has Been Paying Rent Each Month Since He Became An Adult, But Now That His Sister Finally Offered To Pay Rent Too, His Mother Is Demanding More From Him

When you live at your parents house after you become an adult, you will generally have to pay rent to help with the household expenses.

What would you do if you had been paying rent for years without complaint, but as soon as your sister started paying rent as well, your mother started demanding more money from you?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and he feels that this is unfair since he had been paying all along while his sister hadn’t.

While he might be right, the fact is that it is his mom’s house and she can charge what she wants. He can move out if he doesn’t like it. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for refusing to match rent with my sister I’m a 22 year old that’s just graduated from university.

Ouch, that is a lot of driving.

I’ve recently just got my first job offer as a Cyber Security Analyst for 29k a year. I had broken down the expenses of how much it would take to travel there and back a month, its a 4 hour daily commute, and will be around £400 a month. I’m currently doing driving lessons and paying for it out of my own pocket. As I do everything. For some context on my sister, she has put my mum upwards of £8k in debt and she’s 19 years old, and hasn’t paid rent since before this big talk we just had.

He is pretty self-sufficient.

I myself for the past 5 years have paid my mum £200 a month at the start of the month and help with groceries when asked, killed my social life by having to stay in and babysit my little sister (9) while my mum works, no problem at all. I never ask my family for anything as I’m quite independent. For Christmas 2025, and my birthday 2026 I received absolutely nothing, despite asking for one thing for my birthday (her to sponsor one of my certifications so that It would be easier for me to land a position once I graduated, I had to pay for it myself).

His sister is a mooch.

My sister is constantly using my mums credit card (separate from the upwards of 8k debt), but I could never bring myself to do such a thing as were both adults? She also goes on holidays she can’t afford and has to get my mother to send her hundreds of pounds to go out and eat while she’s on them? I’ve never done it.

It is great that he is planning for her future.

Now I was talking to my mother this summer and said I’ve done the calculations and I’m saving for a Car and to move to London next year for better opportunities (Funnily enough my mother paid for all of my sisters driving lessons and car and helped her with insurance). With around £2k a month, driving lessons being £50 an hour. I’m seriously not left with a lot of money to save towards my future. And I told her I can continue to contribute £200 a month towards the house, which genuinely leaves me with about £300 when I factor in everything I’m paying for (and wanting a financial safety net of 10k within the next couple of years).

This does seem unreasonable.

However, yesterday she came into my room and demanded I pay £300 a month because that’s what my sister said she would pay her, and I genuinely don’t believe this is fair and we got into a massive argument about how I don’t respect how hard she works for this family. Id be left with £200 a month to buy things for myself, continue my shallow social life, and go out with my girlfriend? I genuinely don’t believe that this is fair at all, but now she refuses to talk to me.

It is time to move out of the house.

Its also probably fair for me to add my mother only makes dinner some nights, which is fine because I’m a grown man, but a lot of nights because she works late I’m the one having to cook and make lunch and dinner for the family. I genuinely feel like I’ve been promoted to the stand in stay at home husband. Am I the wrong for refusing to pay the same amount of rent as my sister? AITA?

He isn’t wrong to be upset about this, but he is an adult and his mother can charge him whatever she wants in rent. It is time that he get out on his own.

Read through the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

Moving out is the right move.

This commenter doesn’t think his sister even pays rent.

Here is someone who thinks he should demand his mom pay for more.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This person says he should charge her for babysitting.

While it isn’t fair, he doesn’t have much of a choice. It is time to find a new place to live.

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