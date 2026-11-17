A Retail Worker Told Her Boss She Couldn’t Put Off Eye Surgery—So He Canceled the Time Off Her Coworker Booked Nearly Two Years Ago for Her Wedding

You’d think getting time off would be easier when you have a good reason, but it doesn’t always work that way.

One retail worker found this out after her doctor told her she needed eye surgery sooner than expected.

Unfortunately, the surgery fell the same week as her coworker’s wedding, and since the coworker had already booked the time off, their manager said no.

It took a doctor’s note for the manager to change his mind, but when he did, he canceled the time off he’d already approved for the wedding.

With the wedding just weeks away, the coworker was understandably upset, and she blamed the woman who needed surgery.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for having an operation in the same week as my work colleague wedding causing my manager to cancel her time off? I’m in my late 20s and work in a large retail chain. I have a work colleague, “Candice” (22-23F), who is planning to get married later this month. Originally, she was planning the wedding for 2020. However, due to lockdowns, etc., it had to be postponed to 2022. She has booked 2 weeks off for her wedding and for her honeymoon nearly 2 years in advance, and everything is paid for. Candice and I work in the same store section (white goods).

Unfortunately, she needed the surgery sooner rather than later.

Now, I have had bad eyesight for as long as I can remember and was finally able to save for an operation. Upon the checkup, the doctor said the operation must happen sooner rather than later. They explained that they can see a small rupture in one of my eyes, and they are worried that if I fall down or hit my head, or due to stress, it will become worse and they won’t be able to fix it, which would make me ineligible for an operation. Due to this, the operation was scheduled for the time of Candice’s wedding.

The boss was not impressed with the timing.

When I told my boss that I would need 2 weeks off for the same week, they declined my request, saying it’s too short notice and Candice already booked it off, so us 2 can’t be off at the same time. I had to go through the doctor to have a note issued stating I will be having an operation and, due to recovery, will not be able to work for those 2 weeks, and legally, it is not something my boss can decline. Because of this, and since Candice’s wedding is more than 2 weeks away, he cancelled her holiday request. She can’t get any refunds at such short notice and said she will take unpaid leave in this case.

Now, Candice is very upset.

However, our boss said he won’t be granting her any leave as we are understaffed (someone started their maternity leave recently), and if she doesn’t show up, then they will treat it as an unauthorized absence, which will lead to dismissal. During our shift, Candice had a go at me and called me a massive ******* for scheduling the operation during her wedding and getting signed off, making her even more stressed before the wedding. Some other colleagues believe I’m in the wrong too and should have chosen different dates. AITA?

Oh no! This sounds like a big mess for everyone involved.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This reader thinks the manager is wrong.

Here’s someone with similar thoughts.

According to this reader, the boss needs to figure it out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

You would think they could do this.

Their manager should’ve been the one getting an earful.

It makes sense that the bride was upset, especially since she’d booked the time off years ago and already paid for everything.

But, at the same time, her coworker couldn’t put off surgery either.

If he couldn’t cover two people being out at once, he should’ve asked another store for help before telling someone to miss her own wedding.

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