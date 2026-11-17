Someone Keeps Leaving Strange Messes Outside His Apartment Door, And He’s Thinking About Setting Up A Camera To Find Out Who

Feeling safe in your own home should never be something you have to question.

The following story involves a man living alone in his apartment.

He then started finding disturbing things left outside his apartment door, like eggshells, needles, and some sticky substance.

Now, he’s wondering who could be doing this and whether putting up a camera should be the best solution.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Keep finding weird stuff outside my apartment. Is getting a camera going to make this worse? I’m a 35-year-old guy living alone in an apartment. There are no cameras in our hallway. And until recently, I never thought we needed them. A few weeks ago, I came home and found broken eggshells right against my door. I figured someone had dropped their groceries, cleaned it up, and forgotten about it.

This man also found sewing needles on his doormat and touched something sticky on his doorknob.

Then, a few days later, there were two sewing needles by the edge of my doormat. That bothered me more because I nearly picked them up with my bare hand. Last week, my door handle had something sticky smeared underneath it. I didn’t notice until I grabbed it. It smelled bitter and herbal, kind of like wormwood. It took a while to wash off.

He didn’t want to accuse the tenants living across his door.

Yesterday, there were bits of eggshell there again. Across the landing lives an older widow with her daughter, who looks to be in her 40s. We’ve barely spoken beyond saying hello a couple of times. We’ve never had an argument, I’ve never complained about them, and nothing has happened between us. I don’t know who’s doing this, and being nearby obviously doesn’t mean it’s them.

He plans to put up a camera above his doorway.

I work during the day, so I have no idea who comes through while I’m gone. I’ve started taking pictures before cleaning anything up, but all that proves is that there’s crap outside my door. I want to put a camera above my doorway, angled down at the handle and mat. The landing is small, though, and I’m worried the neighbours will object to having a camera near their entrance.

But he’s wondering if he needs to talk to them first.

Would you mention it to them first? I don’t want to sound like I’m accusing anyone. But coming home and checking my door handle before touching it is something I don’t want to do every single time.

Whoa! That’s honestly concerning.

Finding needles, eggshells, and even sticky stuff on your front door would make anyone uneasy.

Installing a camera seems reasonable, but OP should also check the building’s rules to make sure he’s not violating any laws.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Hmm… Here are some interesting remarks.

It does seem targeted, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

A front door should come with a welcome mat, not a mystery crime scene.

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