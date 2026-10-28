A Cashier Was Forced to Push Carts All Day Without Breaks—While His Supervisors Laughed at His Misery

How do you know when it’s time to move on from a job? I would argue that it’s when you’re treated like the person in this story was treated.

He was tasked with collecting the carts in the parking lot even though that’s not his job. He’s a cashier.

That’s not the problem.

The problem is that his supervisors and even his coworkers seem to find it funny that he had a worse day than everyone else, and they definitely don’t plan on taking any responsibility for their part in it.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to speak with anyone after my supervisors screwed me over? My company is a bulk store that has recently made some changes to the positions in the store. We now have separate positions and areas each with their own supervisors, tasks, and responsibilities. I am the lucky one who is always asked to work in different areas, different positions, and different supervisors for the same pay (some positions are paid more but never less). My position is cashier and while I don’t mind helping out other areas within my abilities today was not going to be easy.

This sounds like a miserable day at work.

Today I was asked to go outside in the lot to get carts because the other person called out. I was tirelessly and constantly pushing carts around and to the store regardless of how heavy they were or how dirty they were. Today the weather was terrible and it rained for the entire day of which I was forced to stay out. I was drenched from the rain while having no other help in the lot besides the one other person who’s job is to get carts.

OP didn’t even get to take his breaks.

My supervisors said they’d relieve me after they find someone else to take my place but they never did. On top of that they never responded about giving me my breaks even though I could hear them on the radio about anyone needing breaks (I couldn’t because apparently the short handed lot area needed people and I was thus not allowed back in until the carts were done and of course the job was never done) As the store closed and I was called back in I grabbed the clipboard with everyone’s break schedule and everyone had had their breaks and I was completely skipped over again. This incident of ignoring my breaks has not been the first and I predict not the last but the supervisors all laughed and joked about how I didn’t get my breaks and that I must feel all tired and angry about it which I was.

It’s really not funny.

I refused to join in on the fun and they immediately pulled me aside angrily asking if I had a problem with management (which I did). I simply said no and they smiled their dumb smile and told me that that was what they wanted to hear and continued joking about me. A few co-workers saw me fuming in the break room and asked why I was so upset.

He didn’t want to talk about it.

I told them I was not in the mood to be talking to anyone and they all labeled me a jerk. I was tired, I was hungry, I was angry that they marked everyone down for their breaks while my name remains empty. So am I in the wrong here or am I just delusional?

It’s time to find a different job. That place sounds awful.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s some advice.

Another person points out that the supervisors probably broke the law.

Here’s some more advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Another person has a good suggestion.

Not only should he quit and look for another job, he should report his supervisors for not letting him take his breaks and then laughing about it. I’m not sure whether he should go to HR, corporate or the labor board, but he definitely needs to report them somewhere.

This is not okay.

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