A Grocery Store Worker Exposed the Daily Chaos of Front-Line Retail—And Triggered an Explosive Debate Over Workplace Exploitation

Folks, you’re about to hear a straight-up RANT.

And when you hear someone RANT like this guy, you can probably guess that he should find a new place to work.

That’s my opinion, and I have a feeling you’re gonna agree with me!

Take a look at what he had to say about how much he dislikes his job working as a grocery store cashier.

Being a cashier is so exhausting with very little reward. No wonder turnover rate is terrible. I’m struggling. “I’m a cashier at a grocery store. The company itself is fine but the job sucks and isn’t a good fit for me. I’m fine for about a month then I just go downhill on multiple levels. I came back to this job because I needed a summer job between semester and this is one of the only places that actually give seasonal hours. The only advantage of this job is I get hours which means I get paid more (not a lot of retail options that give you more than 10 hours a week in my area). It’s usually busy, even on a Monday. Sometimes it’s non stop bagging or scanning or something after something on self checkout (SCO).

This place is pretty disorganized.

It doesn’t help our manager doesn’t schedule enough on the weekends so by 4 pm there’s not enough people on lane and if one evening shift calls off, it sucks even more. 3 people have walked out mid shift in the past 3 months, 2 quit, 2 are thinking about quitting, and 3 are leaving at the end of summer for college. The busy shifts, always different hours (one day I close, one day I’m morning shift), constant draining small talk (hello, how are you, you’re all set), and someone always needs something and half the time it’s the dumbest question I’ve ever heard (I’m surprised some of this people are surviving adults), and people have little patience when using SCO. I’m be with a customer talking and they walk up asking if I can help them….wait your turn?

This clearly isn’t the job for him!

I’m exhausted mentally, emotionally, and physically. I’m thankfully on my last week but it has left me drained and and I don’t even work full time Doesn’t help when I first started I was going through personal things (now over). It’s a taxing job with terrible turnover and a manager who never schedules enough people. I heard they get a bigger bonus (I don’t know if that’s confirmed though).”

And here’s how readers reacted to this story.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

And this Reddit user nailed it.

Tell us how you really feel!

Yeah, this guy needs to MOVE ON.

It’ll probably be good for him!

This guy should probably never work at another grocery store ever again…