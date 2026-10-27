A Homeowner Is Annoyed Because His Neighbor Is Building A Shed And Not Complying With Zoning Regulations

Why can’t certain people just simply follow the rules?

That goes for all kinds of things in life, but property lines has to be up there near the top, right?

Because there’s almost nothing that gets people fired up as much as disputes with their neighbors over their land.

Check out why the guy who wrote today’s story is pretty annoyed with what his neighbor is up to.

Neighbors never check anything before doing work. “They moved in back in 2024 and put a patio in their backyard. We had no property divider and they just assumed what land was theirs. Started digging and screwing up what was my yard. I had a survey done and a fence installed about 10 inches off the property line because I had a feeling that if it were on the line, they would assume the fence is now theirs and I didn’t want them hanging anything on it or anything like that. I also wanted to be able to maintain the other side.

These folks are pretty trashy!

They constantly throughout the year let trash from work they do fly into my yard. They also pulled up some stakes deliniating the property along the fence. I would let things go, but when they have people over they go around the fence and use my driveway as a cut through. I feel like a curmudgeon, but it’s dangerous. If I am pulling into my driveway I don’t want to need to worry about someone surprising the hood of my car. The fact that they just don’t check what is the right way to do things bugs me. Fast forward to now and they are putting in a shed. Our town zoning says accessory structures need to be 5 feet away from the property line regardless of footprint. They were initially trying to install it about 6 inches from the fence.

These people have no regard for ANY rules.

I told them before they got too far that zoning board had a 5 foot setback and they did move it, but set it 4 feet from the property line and started building it. I went and measured and let them know. Now they kind of moved it but it’s on an angle and I know it isn’t 5 feet because they had a pile of stuff they would have had to dig out in order for it to actually hit 5 feet. I’m debating calling the zoning commissioner and having them come out and just check it and do what ever they deem is necessary. I tried letting them know and just the fact that they did these things before and putting the shed too close to the line twice annoys me. I know I’m coming off as the Neighbor From Hell here, but all I want its for my property to not be impacted and my feeling is that the 5 foot setback is there for a reason. I’m fine if the zoning board says no. Also if they said they needed a variance I wouldn’t contest it. Thoughts?”

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

His neighbor is either a jerk or pretty clueless…

Or maybe both!

You just never know…

He’s definitely not seeing eye-to-eye with his neighbor on this one…