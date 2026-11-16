Man Is Short Five Cents In Bus Fare, So The Next Time He Rode The Bus He Brought A Lot More Money

Imagine needing to ride the bus home from work but not having enough money to pay. You’re literally short by just a few cents. What would you do?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and considering it was just a few cents, he was hoping it wouldn’t be a big deal.

He was wrong.

So the next opportunity he got, he decided to bring much more money to teach the fare collector a lesson.

Let’s read all about it.

Couldn’t Let Five Cents Slide, So I Guess I Can’t Pay Either This happened to my dad. In our city, most buses have someone stationed near the middle, next to the turnstile, whose job is to collect fares from passengers. Unlike places where the driver handles payments or where everything is automated, this person takes cash, gives change, and makes sure everyone pays before moving past the turnstile. It was late at night, and my dad was heading home after work. Things were difficult for us at the time, and he had just enough money for the fare. He had even checked it beforehand to be sure. But when he got on the bus, he realized he was missing a small coin. Just five cents. The fare was 1.25$.

What an awful experience for OP’s dad.

The fare collector did not let it slide. Instead, he made a scene, shouting and humiliating my dad in front of everyone. He even said that people who do not have enough money should not be riding the bus. It was cruel and completely unnecessary. Thankfully, someone nearby saw what was happening and kindly offered their transit pass so my dad could ride.

It was time for revenge.

Now here is the twist. Two weeks later, same bus, same fare collector. This time, remembering what had happened my dad used a higher value bill, not one that the guy could have enough change for, and tried to pay normally. And how unfortunate, the fare collector did not have enough change. He was short by twenty five cents.

This time the fare collector needed a favor.

So he asked my dad if he could owe him the difference and settle it later. Normally that wouldnt be an issue but…

My dad just looked at him and said, “Oh, you want me to let that slide? Funny considering what happened two weeks ago. I guess I can’t pay now either. No worries tho I’ll be staying on the bus. Just let the driver know to open the door when I get off.”

As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person likes how OP’s dad handled the situation.

Another person makes a good point.

What goes around, comes around.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here’s how it works in Seattle.

Five cents isn’t much. It’s definitely not worth making a big deal around it.

OP’s dad certainly did a good job putting the fare collector in his place. It was basically like he was teaching him about compassion.

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