A House Flipper Hired A Plumber For A Big Job, But He And His Crew Left Behind An Absolute Disaster

Imagine hiring someone to do a job. If they ended up completing the job later than promised and left the job site a huge mess, would you still pay them, or would you want them to clean up the mess first?

In this story, one person who is working on flipping a house is dealing with this situation. He hired a plumber to do a lot of work on the house, but the plumber ended up creating new problems that will need to be fixed.

Now, the job is done, but the house and yard are a mess. The homeowner isn’t sure if he should let it go or call them out on it.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO for asking a plumber to fix stairs they broke and clean up trash they left. I am working on a flip and as I got more quotes I realized the scope was really big and the house had to be re plumbed. It became evident that the people I had found on Thumbtack were out of their depths on this so I asked my electrician for a recommendation and hired them. I paid a 50% deposit upfront of $7500 and they said they would be done within a week.

This is awful!

I came to inspect the property and it was a mess. They missed a bunch of things we discussed, tore up the yard, broke cement stairs, left trash everywhere and smoked cigarettes inside the house. The biggest issues is they tore out the roots for a massive oak tree that is now leaning and will need to be taken down.

This sounds frustrating.

When I confronted him about it they gaslighted me saying I was overreacting and that they would go address my concerns. I told them I would have to inspect the work before paying them more. Today they have called me 2x and texted me a bunch asking when I was going to pay as they completed everything on my list.

He’s not sure what to do.

I had set the expectation I would be going by today (Tuesday) on Saturday when we spoke. They completed the work Monday. I go by today and there is still a bunch of trash left at the site and the stairs were not fixed. Do I ask them to come back or just cut my loses and clean up the site myself and take a lose on the stairs? I’m torn bc I want to move on to build back but feel pretty disrespected by the way they left things.

Is it better to move on or push back? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person reminds OP who has the power.

Another person doesn’t think he’s overreacting.

Here’s another vote for not paying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

This is good advice.

The worst part is that plumber was referred by the electrician. His poor performance reflects badly on the electrician. It would be a good idea to talk to the electrician to tell him what happened so that he thinks twice before referring this plumber again.

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