A Landlord Banned All Women from the Rental Property—Until His Own Son Brought His Girlfriend Over

Imagine living with a roommate who is also the landlord’s son. Would you think the house rules would apply equally to both of you?

One would hope, but that’s not always the case. It can sometimes be hard for parents to not show favortism.

In this story, one man was in this situation, and the landlord set a rule that no women were allowed in the house. Apparently, he only wanted that rule to apply to the one tenant and not his own son’s girlfriend.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

What’s that? No women allowed overnight? Understood! I’ll begin by saying I still live in this house, but I move out at the end of the month. Cast: LL – crappy landlord LK – our “house manager” he’s the landlord’s kid Me – some dude that lives in a closet GF – LK’s girlfriend ML – my lovely girlfriend Cop – a buddy if mine that i’ve worked with for years.

Now, onto the story.

So here goes. I currently live in a college town in Utah, and I rent a room from a guy i met for about 250 a month. There are five other dudes in this house and all of them break the house rules, the biggest of which is that there are not to be any overnight guests, ESPECIALLY WOMEN. Now I work as security and first response for law enforcement. This means I work all over the place, but at the time of this occurence, I was a bouncer at a bar. So I have ML over from time to time to watch movies and such. LL says this is fine so long as she doesnt stay over.

But his roommate wasn’t following the rules.

One night I go out to my kitchen to grab some popcorn and GF comes from the room of one of my other roommates obviously having been sleeping with him behind LK’s back. I didnt say anything as it wasnt my place, but she came up and started hitting on me! At this time LK comes from his room and gets all huffy at me for “trying to steal his girlfriend” and “being a bad roommate”. I told him I didnt want his gf nor was i ever going to be interested.

Everything seemed fine until later that night.

I finished my movie with ML and she went home while I went to work at the bar. I get a phone call about halfway through my shift from LL. I was doing my mobile rounds to make sure nothing was happening out of the line of sight of the other bouncers so I was able to answer the phone. MY LANDLORD IS BLOWING A FUSE!! He proceeds to accuse me of having ML live with me at the house when it was explicitly said that was against the rules.

Not so fast!

I told him otherwise and he said he was going to check my belongings for evidence. I responded by telling him about the security camera in my room and that if he makes a move to enter my room without my consent that he would be sent to jail, or I’d just shoot him if I caught him red handed. He calmed down after that. He follows up by saying “nO WoMeN aRe pErMiTtEd iN My HoUsE AnD i WiLl CaLl ThE PoLiCE tO HaVe ANY AND ALL WoMeN TrEsPaSsEd iF I FeEl tHeRe ArE ANY GiRlS In ThAt HoUsE”

But again, the roommate isn’t following the rules.

I responded with a polite “I understand” He goes ” GoOOoOoOoOd!!” (He literally extended the word with emphasis on ever other O) About a week later I hear LK and GF being intimate through my wall. I text the landlord and say something and he responds with “he works hard in school and deserves to unwind. Its fine”

This seems like a double standard.

I then say “oh? So I can have ML over for a bit to watch a movie?” He responds in all caps “ABSOLUTELY NOT!! NO WOMEN ARE TO BE IN THAT HOUSE! ILL BE SENDING A NEW LEASE OVER IN THE MORNING FOR EVERYONE TO SIGN! IT WILL REFLECT THIS RULE!!” Ar this point I began putting my plan of MC into action. The next day he came over and we all signed the lease, INCLUDING LK!

Yikes! OP took this to the next level!

I waited, and when LK’s girlfriend arrived that night, I called an old friend that I used to work as a bodyguard with, hes a cop now so I wanted to see what could be done. I told him the situation and he simply replied “I’ll take care of it. What’s the address?” Not five minutes later he texts me from outside asking me to let him in. I open the door and he asks which room shes in. I show him to the door and he gives me a little wink. HE KICKS IN THE DOOR TO MY ROOMMATE’S ROOM, PUTS THE GIRL IN CUFFS AND STARTS ESCORTING HER OUTSIDE!!

It escalates even more.

My roommate being a bit entitled decides that since he took a year of karate when he was in grade school, he can take a cop down with a closet rod, but when he approached my friend he got tazed. The next day the landlord comes over and starts yelling at all of us and he says something like this “HOW DARE ANY OF YOU EVEN CONSIDER CALLING THE POLICE ON MY SON!? HE’S A GOOD KID!!!” We all kind of looked at each other and I respond with, “we didnt call the police on him. We called the police on the girl that was in his room, as per house rules that you made us agree to and sign” He looked like he was about to blow a fuse!

It gets even better.

He leaves without saying a word and later that day his wife shows up to “inspect” the house. So, of course, I call my buddy up again. And since she was outside a domicile that is known to have a rule of no women on the property, and since her name wasn’t on the deed to the property, SHE GOT ARRESTED TOO! I’m now at the end of my lease. My landlord no longer enforces that stupid rule and both his wife and future daughter in law have a record of trespassing on the same property! WHICH WAS HIS TO BEGIN WITH!!

Wow. The landlord really didn’t think through the rules very well. He seemed to want the “no women” rule to only apply to OP and nobody else. It doesn’t work that way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the rules sound weird.

Another person wonders where OP lives.

Here’s some good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Apparently, OP lives in Utah.

The landlord seems to be making up rules as he goes. No women overnight is quite a bit different than no women at all, and it seems like he didn’t care if his son broke those rules.

I love how OP handled the situation. He was determined to make his roommate and landlord face the consequences of the rules that were intended for him and his girlfriend.

I’m glad he’s moving.

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