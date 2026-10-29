A Loud Customer Refused to Hang Up His Phone During a Return—And Maintained the Distraction Until a Spineless Manager Gave In

When you go to a store and need help from a worker, it is common courtesy to at least pay attention to the worker so you can get the assistance you need.

What would you do if a customer came in and he was talking on the phone loudly with his friend, and he would barely even acknowledge you when you were trying to help with his returns?

That is what happened in this story, and the manager finally came over and gave the customer what he wanted just to get rid of him.

While I understand the desire to get rid of the customer, giving these people what they want only encourages the bad behavior. Read through the full story below and see if you think they handled it properly.

Loud annoying customer facetiming with his friend while I’m trying to return his irema So, this story was pretty crazy when it happened.

People who stay on the phone when someone is trying to help them are the worst.

I call over the next customer for returns and it’s this guy that has a picture frame as well as some expensive lights. I ask him what the reason for the return is and he’s having a loud conversation with his friend on FaceTime barely paying attention to me.

He should just help the next customer until this guy gets off the phone.

Ok fine whatever. I ring up the return as he continues to be loud and obnoxious. At first I thought his loud volume was because he was angry but apparently he was laughing and having a great time with his pal or whatever and was increasing his volume.

The customer must have been very loud indeed.

This almost seemed like a conversation you would have at a party or something, not when you’re returning an item at a store. I should also note that other cashiers were looking over and later on said they couldn’t hear their own customers at the time.

He sounds like a pretty annoying guy in general.

A person from a nearby department called too and said they could hear him and asked if I wanted them to call somebody. He also smelled strongly of weed which is fine because it’s legal in my state, but it’s not the best smell in the world.

Maybe this phone call is just to try to get away with making the return.

I asked him for his ID because it was over $150 and he said he didn’t have it, then quickly went back to his conversation. I called the manager over and we were waiting for him to hang up but he still carried on his loud happy funny conversation oblivious to us until the manager butted in and said we needed the ID.

Anything to get rid of this guy.

Eventually the manager said I could just return a few of his items that it’s below $150 so we don’t have to see his ID. I said fine and a processed the return and he took his cash and other items and went about his day.

While I can see why the manager did this, it was the wrong move. Trying to be nice to customers who are inconsiderate like this only encourages the bad behavior. They should have told the guy to come back when he was done with his call.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

This commenter handles customers like this very well.

Well played, commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Here is a great way to handle it.

This commenter thinks cashiers should be able to skip these customers. I agree.

Giving in to rude customers is the worst thing a manager can do. They should have told the customer to come back when he was free.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots. Read Story →