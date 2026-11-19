A Neighbor Keeps Playing With His Dogs in Their Yard. No Matter How Many Times the New Homeowners Complain, He Won’t Stop

Imagine buying your first house and moving in with your family. What would you do if you noticed that a neighbor was playing with his dogs in your front yard?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation, and they are pretty upset about it. They have brought up the problem to their neighbor multiple times, but he still keeps coming back with his dogs.

Since they’re new to home ownership, they not sure if this is normal neighbor behavior or not.

No, it’s not normal. It’s trespassing.

Keep reading for all the details and to decide what you think they should do to get him off their lawn.

AITA – Corner House Suburban Town Etiquette – Are we awful? My family and I moved to a town in NJ one year ago. We own a corner house surrounded by 4 sides of grass/yard. When we moved in, the previous homeowner told us that our two neighbors had dogs and were all very friendly, which sounded nice. As soon as we settled into our new home, we noticed that one of the neighbors, who has 2 dogs, had a habit of coming onto our backyard/front lawn daily to play frisbee with his dogs, even though he has his own adjacent front yard/backyard.

The dogs were in their yard quite often.

At first we thought nothing of it because we were so busy moving in, but he did it quite literally every day, from the early morning until about midnight.

It came to the point where when we would walk out to our car, the dogs (who never wore leashes) would run up to us barking. Still, we were calm about it because we came from living in apartments our whole lives so we really did not know the etiquette. But then, even when we would take our 1 year old son out to play in the yard, the dogs would still run up to us aggressively.

The drama escalated.

At that point, we asked the neighbor to please not play on our yard, it was getting dangerous. He said, “Okay, no problem”, and was back the next day. It escalated to the point where we called animal control because it is illegal in our town to have your dogs without a leash, and he was fined. After that, he stopped.

But the neighbor didn’t stop forever.

Fast forward to now, precisely a year later, he is back doing the same exact thing. This time, one of the dogs is on a leash, but not the other. Today we found him casually playing with the dogs on our front lawn, even allowing other neighbors to pet the dogs and talk to him, again, on our lawn. Are we the jerks? Is this normal? Do we continue to just ask him to stop or do we do something else?

Yikes! How frustrating! I’d be so upset. They should definitely complain again and maybe put up a fence if they can afford it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person would call the police.

Another person says to get a fence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This person suggests security cameras.

Nobody thinks this is normal behavior.

It’s not normal for neighbors to treat your front yard like it’s their own. He needs to stay off their yard. A fence and security cameras would do the trick. In the meantime, they could shoo him away with a hose or motion activated sprinklers. Calling the police would be another option too.

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