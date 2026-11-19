Their Upstairs Neighbor Is So Noisy That This Couple Is Thinking About Complaining to the Landlord

Imagine being woken up every morning by your noisy upstairs neighbor, and the noise continues throughout the day.

What would you do if your efforts to communicate with the neighbor failed? Would you learn to live with the noise, or would you handle the problem another way?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. They’ve tried multiple times to communicate with the neighbor, but he refuses to talk to them.

Now, they’re considering contacting the landlord. Is that the best thing to do, or is there another option? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for contacting the landlord about our neighbors? Me & my spouse moved into an older apartment building back at the end of july, and our neighbor moved in around early september-ish. Since he’s moved in we have dealt with pretty much daily noise coming from his side of the wall, all hours of the day. He will wake us up as early as 7am because he walks across his apartment so heavily i can feel the vibrations through our bedframe.

The noise continues throughout the day.

He plays music out loud on his phone(?) both in his apartment and as he walks down the hall. He frequently has phone calls loud enough you can hear both sides of the conversation. He will seemingly rearrange his furniture daily.

Then there’s a noise that drives her even more crazy.

The main thing that has been driving me nuts is he will not stop whistling. Every day for hours on end this man will whistle on and off. There’s no tune or melody or anything it’s just flat disjointed notes every minute or two. He will whistle at 7am or 2am with the same volume.

They’ve tried and failed to talk to the neighbor.

At this point we have tried to communicate with him. We left multiple notes (one when he first moved in, kindly letting him know the walls were thin and his music was very audible in the hallway + from our apartment, one more recently asking him to please be mindful of the noise he makes early in the morning. I get off of work at 11pm and am usually in bed around 1ish after dinner + nighttime routine so being woken up at 7am is miserable for me). We’ve also tried to knock on his door to have a face to face conversation TWICE. Both times he simply ceased all noise/movement in the apartment and refused to come to the door.

She’s considering contacting the landlord.

At this point i don’t know what to do but. As silly as it sounds, having to deal with this amount of noise every day is affecting my mental state. I cannot stress how annoying his whistling is. WIBTA for reaching out to the landlords to file a proper noise complaint? I’m aware with thin walls some amount of noise is unavoidable (i’m sure it’s audible when i am doing the dishes/accidentally slam a cabinet or drop something, and i will occasionally raise my voice on accident when having a spirited discussion, i know i’m not a perfect silent neighbor) but i don’t really know what to do anymore?

Should she contact the landlord, or does she have to live with the noise?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks complaining may not help anything.

Another person thinks going to the landlord is reasonable.

Here’s another vote for going to the landlord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Everyone seems to agree that going to the landlord is logical.

If the walls and floors are paper thin, the landlord may not be able to do anything to help, but it doesn’t hurt to bring up the noise issues anyway.

It’s awful having a noisy neighbor.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants. Read Story →