A Man Is Annoyed Because Workers Park Trucks At His Apartment Complex Every Day And They Keep Blocking His Car In

When will it ever end…?

Well, the answer is probably NEVER.

I’m talking about folks parking their vehicles haphazardly and not having a whole lot of regard for other people.

I’m sure it’s happened to you at some point, right?

You betchca!

In today’s story, a guy complained about how workers aren’t exactly too concerned about who they’re blocking in with their trucks at his apartment complex.

Check out what he had to say.

Work trucks continuously parked in front of our parking spot. “My apartment complex has been doing a lot of renovation and they have landscapers come like every day and they keep parking in front of our parking spot making it very difficult to pull out or park back in. There’s a one way lane through the complex, and we have a carport on one side of this lane. The parking spot has poles on either side and the lane is already narrow enough where with our SUV we cannot pull straight in and have to back in instead.

Hmmm…

Now with these work trucks constantly parking on the other side of the lane (which is also a FIRE LANE with a red curb, by the way) my partner has to very carefully pull out or in, doing like 4-6 point turns to just get into or out of our parking spot. Today my partner ended up scraping the side of our car on the pole in our car port because she didn’t have enough space to pull out comfortably. Luckily it looks like just paint scraped off and no real damage, but I had to come out and help her pull out so she could leave and get to work.

He’s right!

I feel like this is ridiculous at this point. I don’t know if I’m crazy and this should be expected or what, but like we should be able to park or pull out without having to do a million turns and risk scraping our car again. At the same time I understand parking is limited and there’s really nowhere else for these big landscaping trucks with big trailers to stop but I feel like this shouldn’t come at the expense of us being able to park in our own, paid for spots comfortably and easily, especially this frequently. I feel like if the complex wants 3-4 trucks to be here every day to do work they need to figure out where to put these trucks to not be in the way of the residents’ parking spots. Am I wrong for wanting to send an email to the complex to address this? It’s basically every single day at this point, a few times a month, sure we’ll figure it out but we shouldn’t be having to do multi point turns just to get into our parking spot that we pay for essentially every single day. Any tips for phrasing this email to be reasonable?”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

This guy needs to man up and take control of this!

Come on, man!

Today’s the day!

He needs to have a talk with these workers about the parking situation TODAY.