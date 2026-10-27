A Man Reached His Breaking Point With a Coworker’s Chronic Fabrication and Endless Absence Excuses

Working with someone who is a compulsive liar can either be really hilarious…or totally infuriating.

There’s no in between, folks!

And it’s pretty clear how the guy who wrote this story feels.

Take a look at what he had to say about a co-worker of his who just can’t seem to stop lying…ever!

Read on and see what you think.

My Coworker is lying and is an idiot about it. “We are terribly understaffed this week (boss and 2nd in command are both unavailable plus a normal worker called in sick) which means there is only me, good coworker, and liar coworker to take the manager shifts.

No kidding!

So lots of stress since liar isn’t very good at manager tasks. Liar told me and good coworker last weekend that his dad had a heart attack and had to get surgery because of it. On Monday he told me he just got a call from the hospital that he’s in an induced coma now and asked for Friday and Saturday off to be there with him. Good coworker and I agreed because it worked out with the schedule even if we had to take on some overtime.

Hmmm…

On Wednesday he told another coworker that his dad dropped him off at work. On Thursday it was his mom because his dad “wasn’t allowed to drive yet”. But he never mentioned himself that his dad was fine again (Good coworker mentioned that liar should take a shift on either Friday or Saturday, now that his dad was fine and he agreed after arguing a bit). He also “cancelled” his plans on Friday (getting wasted somewhere) because of his dad but is “completely unavailable” Friday afternoon to take on a shift so we agreed on Friday morning.

This is all very fishy…

Liar forgot his phone today and called a family member from someone else’s phone. Apparently he called his dad because the coworker got a call from that same number later and an older male said he just wanted to let liar know that he’d pick him up later. And he was online on a messaging app during work hours so forgetting the phone wasn’t true either. Liar also had a work “accident” today and called someone to get *my* number to inform me. I never got a call and only know about it because said someone asked me if she needs to cover a shift for liar now.

This guy just can’t stop lying!

Liar is supposed to work the morning shift tomorrow and we already made plans if he fails to show up. Apparently his hand is completely blue and he can’t move it because he dropped a pallet on it. On his hand. No idea how you’d even do that. It’s almost hilarious really, everyone gets a different version of his stories, nothing adds up and his claims just get more and more ridiculous every day. He probably just wants his long weekend to get hammered. But now everyone just thinks he’s an unreliable idiot liar and he’ll have a hard time getting anyone to believe anything he says.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Check out what a reader had to say about this on Reddit.

This liar is definitely infuriating!

What a pain in the neck!

His co-worker needs to be called out and FIRED.