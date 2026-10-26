A New Roommate’s Relentless, Overbearing Interrogation Tactics Left a Tenant Trapped in His Own Home—Until He Built an Impenetrable Boundary Firewall

Living with a roommate means sharing a home.

But for some people, it may mean sharing more than the space.

In this story, a man had recently gotten a new roommate who constantly tried to talk to him, even when he clearly wanted to be alone.

Even when his girlfriend visited, the roommate constantly joined them in their chores and conversations.

While he knows that the other guy didn’t mean any harm, he felt creeped out by his constant presence.

Would you feel the same way? Read the full story below to find out more.

Need advice on how to tell my roommate to stop talking to me so much I just got a roommate in the past few months. I was nice at first, but I definitely also held some boundaries and wasn’t too friendly. I also didn’t know him that well. But since he has moved in, it seems like he is constantly trying to find ways to talk to me.

This man noticed that his new roommate kept talking to him.

I go downstairs, and he goes too. I will be clearly focused on cooking, and he tries to talk to me. I will clearly be at home for only 20 minutes on my break from work (I live close). He tries to talk to me while I’m watching TikToks and clearly trying to be alone. I will literally be on FaceTime with my girlfriend, and he will be trying to have a conversation with me while I’m in the middle of a FaceTime.

He felt like his roommate was being creepy around them.

My girlfriend came over a few weeks ago for two days. We didn’t even spend that much time in the common area. For example, we were getting the laundry or eating a quick meal together. He was constantly around me and her and trying to ask us our plans for the week. It was honestly creepy.

He also thought his behavior was really weird.

Half the time, I just grey wall him because, frankly, he asks me invasive questions. Like what I’m gonna do for the day or how my work was. Which, in theory, is fine, but he reeks of desperation, and frankly, I don’t know him that well. Half the time, I wouldn’t even know how to respond to those questions even if my best friends asked me that. It’s really very weird.

He doesn’t know how to tell him to leave.

I kind of want to tell him to leave me alone. I don’t think he is a bad guy, but he creeps me out sometimes. I also want to be careful and be nice about how I word what I say. I don’t want to piss him off because I feel like he could be very creepy if I make him mad.

I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with wanting privacy in your own home.

In fact, OP doesn’t owe his roommate constant conversation just because they live together.

I guess the best thing to do is politely inform his roommate that he’d rather do his chores alone and wants some personal space.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

This person shares another idea.

Here’s a pretty straightforward opinion from this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

This user shares more suggestions.

Finally, here’s what this one did.

A roommate should share the rent, not every single thought that crosses their mind!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver. Read Story →