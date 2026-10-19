A Spanish Graduate Received a Low-Paying 24/7 Helpdesk Job Offer—Until She Read the Unreasonable Job Description

Job offers should provide fair compensation for the skills, time, and responsibilities they demand.

The following story is about a graduating student in Spain who was offered a 24/7 helpdesk position paying just €19,000 a year.

The job involved rotating morning, evening, and night shifts, working on weekends, and being on-call when needed.

She thinks this was really unfair, but older people often comment that the younger generation can be too picky when it comes to accepting job offers.

Do you agree with OP? Let’s take a closer look!

Today got a call from a recruiter, and to be honest I just want to cry. I’m finishing my studies as a computer scientist. I live in Spain. Today, I got a call from a recruiter. The job was for a 24/7 help desk Level 1/2 position covering both areas. It involved working from Monday to Sunday. With “the advantage of having two consecutive days as a weekend, but not fixed.” This means one week I would rest Monday to Tuesday. The next week, I would get my weekend on Friday to Saturday, and so on.

This woman described what the work entailed.

Plus, I would have to become a watchdog. I don’t know the exact word in English. But for context, depending on your workplace, if you work in a help desk, you usually need to be no more than one hour away from the office. In case someone calls and needs help instantly. This applies even if they call you outside working hours. Everything would be on a rotating shift, including mornings, evenings, and nights.

If she accepted the offer, she would be paid €19k.

You know what’s worse? You might think that at least I could get €30k to €35k because of the weekends and night shifts. But, brother, here’s the plot twist. Everything included (yep, everything included) for €19k a year. That means if I accepted the offer, I would get around €1,400 for having basically no life. I’d be working full weeks, rotating shifts, weekends, and being on call. Lol.

She wanted to vent about employers exploiting fresh graduates with impossible work and very low salaries.

Then, I saw older people telling me, “Youngs don’t want to work.” Eff off, Grandpa. Nobody finishing a university degree wants to be exploited like that. Just wanted to vent a bit. I’m thinking about moving from Spain to any other European country. Because this is just a disrespectful offer that a recruiter could give to someone with studies and a good technical level.

Yikes! I agree with OP. Unpredictable shifts and on-call responsibilities for such a modest salary seem unreasonable.

I think her reaction was valid, and no, she wasn’t trying to be picky either.

She was simply being realistic about how much she should get considering the amount of work and responsibilities expected from the role.

I guess she needs to look for better job opportunities that fit her, where her skills would be most useful.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Short and sweet.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another straightforward remark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, what an insult, says this one.

It sounds like the recruiter forgot that humans need weekend breaks, too!

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