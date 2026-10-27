A Toy Store Employee Reached Her Absolute Limit With Petty Workplace Drama—And Decided to Opt Out Entirely

From the outside, working at a toy store sounds great, doesn’t it?

I sure think so!

But, judging by the story you’re about to read, I guess it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be…

Check out what this employee had to say about the non-stop problems going on at her job.

I’ve worked at a small business for almost a year now. I regret it because of the stress and now I just want to quit. “I’ve worked at this toy store and there’s so much drama, it’s crazy! When I first started working there the owner was going through a tough divorce and during that she was trying to get a restraining order against him and was trying to push some charges on him and he just took his mom and left the state and this investor became the owner.

Wow…

This all happened in a 2 month time span. (I’m also underpaid by $3 p/h). Since then the only issues have been my co workers.

Yikes…

One shows up high all the time and he just zones out all day but at least he’ll clean a little. My other co worker shows up but she just sits and draws. She sits so much she has literally broken one of our chairs and she has an attitude issue. Then the others show up sometimes but I don’t know what they actually do. The owner is okay when I work. He’s lazy but he actually does stuff, but he’s kind of emotionally a wimp.

Here comes the guilt trip…

I had told my boss I was looking for a new job and my boss told me he doesn’t want me to quit because I’m the only reliable employee and he wanted to make me manager once the current manager left + more hours and a raise, so I agreed to stay. My manager left and none of that had happened and recently my co worker has been acting very inappropriate at work. She wears extremely revealing clothes like miniskirt and crop top, she’s worn lingerie. Mind you we are a TOY STORE with some collectable items and she is a plus size girl wearing tiny clothes. My boss was texting me every day to complain about her and everything she did and I told him “I think you should consider firing her. I’d be willing to help interview a replacement or take her hours” and he said he was considering it and this conversation went on.

What the hell is going on at this place?!?!

Recently I told my boss I was looking for a new job and since then my boss has been accusing me of spreading false information about the store online, stealing product (Pokemon), money, my co workers’ things. I had told my boss I was harassed multiple times by a customer and I asked if he could ban him and recently when it happened again. He told me “you’re being dramatic, I’ve never heard him say things like that” I don’t know why this is suddenly happening but I’ve been so stressed out, today he accused me of taking store product and I’m worried if I go into work tomorrow how much of a fight it’s going to be.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

Check out what a reader had to say about this.

Jeez, what a pain in the neck.

It just goes to show you…

You never really know what a place is like until you work there!

I guess working at a toy store isn’t much fun, huh…?