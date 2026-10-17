A Widowed Dad Wants To Focus On Raising His Kids, But His Relatives Keep Pressuring Him To Start Dating Again

Parenting decisions become exhausting when relatives treat romantic partnership like a missing item on the family checklist.

A devoted single father has chosen stability and his children over dating, but his family keeps presenting potential replacements for his ex-wife.

Instead of respecting that boundary, relatives insist the children need a new mother and question whether Dad can meet every future need.

Their matchmaking campaign has become a family timeout.

AITA for raising my kids as a single dad instead of trying to find them a new mom/mom figure? My ex left me and our kids 3.5 years ago. Our daughter was 3.5 at the time, and our son was 18 months old. She has nothing to do with me or the kids now, and that includes child support, but I’m trying to get that for their sake.

Dating is farthest from this man’s mind.

Ever since my marriage ended, I have been focused on the kids, and that’s where I plan to keep most of my focus for the next decade or more. My kids are still young and will need me to provide the best life I can to them. Dating is not something I’m interested in much to the pain of my family.

But his mom and sister have been trying to set him up on dates.

My sister has tried to set me up with two of her friends and mom tried to set me up with a single mom co-worker of hers. I spoke to the women they wanted me to meet, but I just wasn’t interested. It drove my mom and sister crazy. They asked me what was wrong with those women and to explain the kind of partner I want. My mom told me the kids need a mom in their lives, and raising them alone is not in their best interest.

They keep trying to convince him to date for the kids’ sake.

I have stepped back twice because of the pushiness, and right now, they are in time out because they would not let up on me. They said the kids would benefit from me blending families with someone or giving them a stepmom. I told them it would not be better for them if I’m dating just to give them a mom because that’s not a good foundation for a new relationship. They said I should find someone I want.

But he is happy with his current support system.

I made it clear my interest is in raising my kids and not my love life. I even had them ask what my daughter will do when she gets older and doesn’t have a mom to speak to. I am incredibly lucky that my best friend in the world is amazing, and she’s happy to talk to my daughter if she ever wants/needs to. And she’s in my kids’ lives and they know her and my kids are close with her husband, too. So we have our own support/village.

Now, he’s unsure if he’s being unfair to his kids.

It’s better than what my family offers right now and sadly better than their maternal family have been willing to offer. And now, I’ve had to block several family members because, even in time out, they keep pushing. So now, I’m here asking because my family are relentless. AITA for raising the kids on my own? Am I failing my kids?

Is dating for the purpose of finding the kids a stepmom a good idea or a bad idea?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Don’t listen to them, says this person.

This person offers some honest advice.

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And lastly, people are supporting his decision.

This dad isn’t failing his children by refusing to date on command because he’s prioritizing a stable home and relationships built for the right reasons.

His kids already have supportive adults, and a forced partnership wouldn’t guarantee a loving stepmother or a healthier childhood.

The family keeps shopping for a mom like the household has an open job posting.