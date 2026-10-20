A Woman Can’t Enjoy Her Own Home Because Her Neighbor’s Dog Barks Constantly, But The Owners Refuse To Bring It Inside

It’s hard to relax at home when your neighbor’s dog never seems to stop barking.

One woman started dealing with that after her longtime neighbor passed away and a new family moved in next door.

Unlike the previous dog, theirs stays outside all day and night, even when the weather gets extremely hot or cold.

On top of that, it barks at just about everything, including whenever she tries to spend time in her own backyard.

But that’s not even all. She can also hear it clearly from inside, and the owners have already made it clear that they don’t plan to bring the dog in.

Read on to see what you think she should do about this issue.

How do you deal with loud dogs? My previous neighbor had a dog that was quiet and never barked at me. My neighbor’s backyard is right next to mine, and if a dog barks, you can hear it in my living room as if they’re inside my house. But my old neighbor passed away, and the new neighbors have a dog that they keep outside all day long. All day, all night, inside the fence. It’s got a nice-sized backyard, but I kind of feel bad for it because even in extreme heat and cold, it’s out there.

The dog has made living in the home pretty miserable.

We can’t even be in our yard without it barking at us. And being inside sucks too because the wind blows, and it’s mad. They don’t seem to care and said, “Well, they’re not coming inside ever.” But the fun part is, there is no noise ordinance in my county, and the police won’t do anything about barking dogs. The only thing they do is capture roaming dogs so they can fine the owners. It sucks because we bought a nice new couch and redid my living room, and now I don’t even want to be in it.

Apparently, these are the only people causing any problems.

I don’t want to move because I was lucky to find a house in the area I live in now. I don’t understand how it doesn’t even bother the owners. I’m a SAHM, so I hear it all day. When they’re at work, they don’t have to hear it. I love dogs. I live in a pretty large neighborhood full of dogs, and only two houses on our street let their dogs do this. Everyone else is really considerate since we all live on top of each other.

Oh no. Situations like this always feel so unfair.

Let’s check out what advice the readers over at Reddit have for her.

This person suggests food.

Yet another reader who thinks she should make friends with the dog.

Not sure if it would work in her area, but it’s worth considering.

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This dog owner doesn’t get the logic.

This would drive anyone crazy.

A dog barking once in a while is one thing, but nobody should have to listen to it all day and night.

Since the owners clearly don’t care, she may want to start documenting how often it happens and check whether animal control can help, especially when the weather is extreme.

Hopefully, there’s some way to get the dog some relief and give her a little peace at the same time.

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