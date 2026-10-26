A Woman Is Annoyed Because Her Landlord/Roommate Said Her Boyfriend Is Only Allowed To Come Over To Their House Once A Month

Jeez, talk about some serious rules to abide by…

Call me crazy, but I thought most people moved out of their parents’ house to GET AWAY from all the rules…

But the woman who wrote this story must feel like she’s back at Mom and Dad’s pad because of what she’s dealing with!

Take a look at what she had to say and see what you think about her situation.

My landlady/flatmate only allows my boyfriend to come over once a month. “I (F24) moved into a house owned by my flatmate/landlady (F50) last month. My boyfriend (26M) – who lives in a city 1 hour away from me and was planning on coming over two weekends a month – came over to visit for two weekends straight already and that caused some issues with her and my other flatmate (19M).

Wow…

Yesterday she asked if she could have a chat with me and said the house was not a hotel, that it could increase the costs of electricity and water bills substantially, that she didn’t have a rental contract with 2 people in the room, only me, and that he could come over for the weekend once a month. I did ask her if it would be okay for the first time and she explicitly said that it would be fine if it’s something sporadic or during the weekends when she herself leaves to go to her boyfriend’s place.

This is pretty ridiculous…

I highly doubt that my boyfriend and I would increase the bills this much, especially since we only use the stove to cook once a day and his shower is very brief too. We keep everything tidy, clean and organized (unlike both my flatmates – the boy hasn’t cleaned his room ever since he moved last year, by the way). We don’t use the common spaces either, staying mostly in my room. I forgot to mention the second time he came over because we didn’t see each other all that much this week, which I agree is my fault. However, I would say I’m a really good flatmate – I never leave my space a mess, I respect their privacy, even wash their dishes sometimes, clean the bathroom myself always even though the boy and I both use it, am respectful and nice with my landlady’s guests (even though I have no obligation to attend to them but I do it to be a pleasant person), offer my food when I cook, and listen to her problems too, offer to help, etc. I really thought we were getting to build a nice rapport here but apparently not and now I’m cautious of even being in the house comfortably by myself. AITA or are they just exaggerating?”

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This reader had a lot to say.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

And another person weighed in.

This is weird, right?

I would even go so far as to say it’s a bit INSANE.

What?!?!

Well, this living situation didn’t get off to a very good start…