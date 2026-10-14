A Woman Is Rethinking Her Relationship After Her Boyfriend Pushed Parenting Advice She Never Asked For And Took It Personally When She Said No

Sometimes, when you’re already overwhelmed, the last thing you need is someone telling you what you did wrong.

One woman ran into that while talking to a guy she had only been dating for about six to eight weeks.

She recently became the legal guardian of a child with trauma, and one day, the child tested some boundaries during a stop at a gas station.

Later, while explaining why she was feeling emotional and didn’t want to keep talking about something else, she mentioned what had happened.

Instead of just listening, the guy compared it to raising his own daughter and told her she had handled the situation wrong.

Read on to see how she’s feeling about the whole situation.

AITA for telling a guy I’ve been dating for about 6-8weeks “I don’t need that advice right now?” I’m a 40ish F who never had children (not by choice—never found the right guy) but who finds herself a legal guardian of an elementary school kid with trauma. The child will be moving in with me soon, so I was explaining to this guy I’ve been dating (very infrequently) for the past 6–8 weeks a situation that happened at a gas station with the kiddo where boundaries were tested. He then related the situation to something that one of his daughters always used to do and essentially told me that I handled it wrong. I “gave too much wiggle room.”

I’ve reflected and can’t think of anything I’d do differently.

Unfortunately, he was not happy with her response.

My entire point for bringing up the situation (which was very different, especially since my kid hasn’t known me for their entire life like his daughter knew him… not to mention, again, trauma!) was to explain why I couldn’t continue our spirited conversation about the great data center issue because I was feeling emotional and overwhelmed. It was an example of something that happened that I know will be part of my guardianship journey to exemplify why I am feeling this way. When I replied, “That’s not the kind of advice I need right now,” and explained that, as an educator with a certain background, I do already know some things and disagreed with his assessment of the situation, he called me rude and said that I should have just said, “I’ll take it under advisement.” I can’t think of a single time I’ve ever criticized his parenting or anything, and I don’t know a single parent alive who wouldn’t feel criticized for unsolicited advice. But is he right? AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but unsolicited advice is usually never welcomed.

Let’s take a look at what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

For this reader, she was just setting a boundary.

This is what the guy needs to understand.

She does sound like a good person.

This person thinks life’s too short to deal with someone like him.

She may want to rethink this whole thing.

If he can let it go and admit that he was a little too sensitive about her response, then maybe it’s something they can move past.

But if he still thinks he did nothing wrong and expects her to just accept whatever advice he gives, that’s a different story.

Six to eight weeks is way too early to already be dealing with that kind of nonsense.

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