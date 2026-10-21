A Woman Sets Boundaries About Hosting The Holidays In Her First Apartment, But Her Mom Calls Her Selfish And Says It’s “Only Two Days A Year

Getting your first apartment is a huge milestone, and apparently it also makes you the family’s new event venue.

A woman finally landed her own apartment after a long search, and her mom and sister quickly told her she would be hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She didn’t mind the hosting at first, until she learned they planned to bring their dogs, show up two days early, and use her kitchen as their own.

She tried to set a few boundaries, and her mom called her selfish and insisted it was only two days a year.

She’s exhausted by the idea of welcoming people who don’t respect her space.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to host the holidays I (21F) recently got my own apartment after a long line of trying to find a home. I’m attending college and working a full-time job, so it did take me a moment to get my own place.

Around the same time, things got challenging for the rest of her family.

My mom recently got evicted from her apartment and has moved in with her friend. The other person in this story is my sister, who lives with her grandfather. Because she has a habit of not being respectful of her household, her grandfather has banned her from hosting family events. We have different dads, so we don’t have the same paternal sides of our family!!

Soon she was volun-told for something she didn’t want to do.

Anyways, I just got my apartment at the beginning of the year, and my mom and sister approached me to let me know that I WILL be hosting the holidays. I initially had no issue with this, except for the fact that they both want to bring their dogs, come two days early, and take over my kitchen…

She’s starting to feel disrespected by their presumptuous attitude.

I initially brought up that I wanted some kind of say because it was my home. But all in all, my mom called me disgusting and selfish for complaining about the circumstances. She said that because they’re family and I’m the only one with my own apartment, I should be responsible for hosting the holidays because it’s only two days a year.

She knows complying with their response will be a handful.

I have three cats, and their dogs are very, very hyper!!! I have no backyard I could let them out in. Honestly, I was originally okay with hosting, but I’m exhausted by the idea of hosting both Thanksgiving and Christmas with people who do not care about my home or boundaries. So, I mean… should I just suck it up because they’re family, or what should I do?

Sounds like her family needs to take several steps back here.

What did Reddit have to say?

No one should be forced to host their family against their will.

Host’s home, host’s rules.

This commenter advocates for just completely packing her bags.

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This commenter has a problem with the blatant disrespect.

This woman worked full time and went to college to earn a place of her own, and her family treated it like a community center the moment she got the keys.

Announcing that she WILL host is a decision made without the one person it affects most.

Her mom and sister can plan around her limits or plan around someone else’s home.

With a family this disrespectful, the turkey might be the least of her worries here.

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