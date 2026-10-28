A Worker Sounded Off About Every Single Problem Her Manager Causes in Their Office—Unleashing Years of Built-Up Workplace Frustration

Don’t you just love working for someone who is terrible at their job?!?!

In case you didn’t realize it, that was SARCASM, my friends!

Because working for someone like that can really be THE PITS.

In today’s story, a worker opened up about why she’s beyond frustrated with what’s going on in her office.

Let’s take a look!

Supervisor can’t do her job. “My direct supervisor is unable to do her own work. This RTO Mandate is highlighting her incompetence since we’re all in person to see it now (we all knew it, but teleworking kind of covered it up a bit) . She is also lying about her hours saying she is coming in to work 4/10s since our teleworking was revoked. (None of her staff are allowed to do this, we all have to work 5/8s, someone else asked).

This sounds a bit shady…

She comes in at 7:30 and leaves at 3″10 after everyone else is already gone. She refused to give us her working hours, just that her RTO is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Her best friend outside of work sits in her office and writes her emails and fixes any problem that arises for her. Anytime we ask her a question her response is “let me look into this” then 10 minutes later she responds with her best friend’s words.

This is outrageous!

Us subordinates all see this but we can’t do anything about it because she retaliates against us. We can’t go to her supervisor because in the past someone has and they were reprimanded for breaking the chain of command. We can’t CC her boss on any emails because she responds saying “(boss’s name) said to stop CCing him in your emails. He doesn’t want to hear about it.”

Amen!

I want out of this department. It is so toxic. It was bearable while teleworking but being in office everyone in on eggshells because of supervisors(and best friend pulling the strings) controlling behavior. Shouldn’t a supervisor have her own office for confidentiality purposes? We should be able to go to someone when we have concerns. We have no one to go to. Is an OSSII allowed to work 4/10s when her staff have to be here 5/8s should she have to be here when their team is here? Is a supervisor supposed to “hide” their hours from their staff and not tell them when the directly ask? This is so frustrating.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is mind-numbing!

It’s hard to believe this person still has their job.

Come on!

Her manager needs to get fired IMMEDIATELY.