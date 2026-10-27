A Worker Was Fired After Questioning His Shift Schedule—Exposing a Retaliatory Management Cover-Up

You know that a job is not gonna be a good fit if the training is a mess.

Heck, at that point, you haven’t even gotten into the nitty-gritty of working yet!

So if things are already off the rails that early on in the process, you might as well cash in your chips and go home.

Check out what this worker had to say about a

They Gave Me No Training Schedule and I Was Fired Because of It. “I got onboarded to a new part-time job just a few days ago. It was a pretty standard office job, and almost nothing was new to me. There were 2 office locations, but the manager told me training would take place at Office #1, which is where I trained for the first 2 days.

A little help here…?

I didn’t have a training schedule, so every day I had to ask if I was working the next day. For example, on Thursday I was told I had Friday off, but training would resume Saturday at 9 AM. So I arrived at 8:50 AM that day. Imagine my surprise when I get a text asking why I wasn’t at Office #2. I called my manager to ask if I should go there, and she hung up saying she was “busy.”

How frustrating…

I asked my coworker, who said yes, but then I got another text telling me to stay put. (My co worker didn’t know I was supposed to be in the other office either). Eventually, my manager arrived and she said we were behind because of what happened. Two hours into my shift, she came into the office and said to me, “My personality is direct, and I know what I told you.” I explained, “I asked you Thursday what time I should be here, and you told me Saturday at 9 AM, which I wrote down here in my notebook…” Before I could finish, she cut me off and said she didn’t like my tone—which is funny because I’m very monotone at work. I tried asking, “May I speak?” She replied, “I don’t have time for this. You should leave.”

Good grief!

After I left, she texted me 5 minutes later that I was fired. Honestly, it’s kind of comical typing this out. It was a perfect job for me, I guess I dodged a bullet with a manager like that. I plan on sending a feedback email that simply says: “Please provide new employees with a training schedule.””

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Yeah, no doubt about it…

This place is a total mess!

It’s probably a good thing that he got fired from this place…