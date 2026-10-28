After-School Program Employee Wants To Quit One Week Before The School Year Ends, But Her Supervisor Hopes She’ll Stay

When you work at a school, you have two options when it comes to summer break. You can either find a summer job or take the summer off.

In this story, one employee at an after school program found a summer job that starts shortly after the school year ends. The problem is that she wants to give herself a break between jobs. Is that unreasonable?

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for refusing my current supervisors request to stay for another 2 weeks? For context: I’m currently working at an after school program (in Canada) looking after children after their regular school hours for 15 hours a week. They are set for summer vacation on June 30th which is when my employment is technically over.. We just had 2 staff leave this week.

She got another job.

However I had found a new summer job (completed the interview yesterday and they got back to me today saying I got the position). Which I accepted that and the new position is set to start July 4th with an orientation next Tuesday. With that being said I immediately informed my current supervisor about the situation how I plan on continuing until next Wednesday (June 22nd) which would be my last day. I had explained that I needed time off for myself before heading into the new position as it’s much needed for myself.

But her supervisor wishes she would stay longer.

But the supervisor kept asking if I could stay until June 30th. Which I said no. Then I got asked if I could stay until next friday. Which I also said no.

Here’s more context about why she doesn’t want to work until the 30th.

And other reasons I feel like the overall environment is becoming less engaging (as in the field of child care it’d be a lot better working in team settings but due to this place being severely understaffed then in my case working in teams isn’t possible as I’m the only one responsible for 15 children. I plan on going back to university in September 2023 for teachers college. Am I in the wrong here? Has anyone else faced a similar situation?

I feel bad for her employer in this situation. It’s going to be hard if not impossible for her to find someone to work those last few days before the summer break. OP is putting her in an extra hard situation by leaving before the 30th.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t see a problem.

Another person is on her side.

This is a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

But one person gives her something to think about.

That last comment is really the reason it might be good not to leave a week before the school year ends. Is a week off really worth annoying her boss to the point that she’d never be able to ask her for a recommendation?

I can understand needing a break, but I’d finish the school year.

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