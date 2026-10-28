An Ohio Man Can’t Escape the Odor of His Neighbors’ Pig Anywhere on His Seven Acres—And Every Call for Help Has Made the Situation Worse

A little consideration goes a long way when what you do affects the people next door.

One Ohio man can’t help but feel that way after his neighbors started keeping pigs on their property.

Last year, the smell got so bad that he and his wife noticed it inside their home. They asked the neighbors to address it, but got little sympathy.

Luckily for them, the pig left after the county fair, and they thought it was all behind them.

Unfortunately, though, this year they bought two pigs and one ended up staying long after the fair was over. Now, the couple can’t escape the smell anywhere on their seven acres and aren’t sure what to do.

Read on to see what you think about this whole situation.

Help in Ohio. Neighbors pig smells awful My wife and I live in semi-rural Ohio. We have lived next door to our neighbors for almost 9 years. Last year, they bought a pig for one of their relatives’ kids to show at the county fair. The pig stunk all summer, such that we could often smell it in the house. We asked them to please control odors a couple of times, and they told us, “We’re doing everything we can,” with some attitude about the situation. The fair came and went, and the pig was gone. This year, they got two pigs.

And just when they thought it couldn’t get any worse….

The odor was twice as bad and unrelenting. One pig went to the fair and did not return. The second pig stayed and is still there and is now a huge, smelly hog whose odor you cannot escape anywhere on our 7 acres. For 7 years, we had no problems. I even assisted the guy with free disposal of over 300 scrap tires he had stockpiled on his property that were causing awful mosquito issues. I arranged the free disposal, helped with loading and unloading, and provided a truck for transportation. I think we have been pretty good neighbors. The odors from the past two years are becoming unbearable, though. Does anyone have experience and advice they can offer on how we may be able to get this resolved legally? Would the county health department do anything when our lots are zoned agricultural but are clearly residential properties? Any other ideas?

Yuck! Pigs are so cute, but boy, do they smell bad!

Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit have any advice for this couple.

This person doesn’t think they can do much, if anything.

According to this comment, they’re neglecting the pig.

As this comment explains, it depends on zoning.

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Yet another reader who thinks they may not be caring for the pig properly.

Generally, you can’t control what other people do on their land.

But that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t ask what options he has when the smell reaches inside his home.

Since talking to the neighbors hasn’t helped, he could start by asking the county health department who handles complaints like this.

Hopefully, they can point him toward a solution, because he and his wife shouldn’t have to spend every summer dealing with it.

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