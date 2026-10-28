Customer Insults Shoe Store Employee In Hungarian, Thinking She Won’t Understand, But The Worker Responds In Kind

If you’re going to insult someone in another language, you might want to make sure they don’t speak it first.

One shoe store employee had a customer learn that lesson after she came in looking for athletic socks.

While the worker tried to find out what kind she needed, the woman cut her off and muttered an insult in Hungarian.

What she didn’t know, though, was that Hungarian was the cashier’s first language.

But rather than confront her, the employee simply answered her question in Hungarian. Suddenly, the customer had a lot less to say.

Keep reading for her full story.

Customer called me “impatient” in a language she didn’t know I spoke. The look on her face was worth minimum wage I work at a shoe store in a mall. A woman comes in with two kids and asks about athletic socks. I start asking what kind she needs, and she cuts me off mid-sentence. I go to apologize, and I hear her mutter something to her son in Hungarian. My first language is Hungarian. She called me an “impatient *****.”

To the lady’s surprise, the cashier responded in the same language.

I switched to Hungarian and told her we only had one pair left in the style she wanted. Her eyes went so wide I thought they’d pop out. She stammers, “Oh, you understood me? Haha… so we can’t talk **** about you, huh?” No apology. Just instant ***-kissing. She bought the socks and left fast. Here’s the thing that gets me. She wasn’t even mad about the socks. She was mad that I asked a basic question. And then she decided the appropriate response was to insult me in a language she assumed I didn’t know. She wanted to feel superior without consequences.

This isn’t her first rude customer, so she’s not sweating it.

Retail is full of people like this. They don’t want help. They want a punching bag with a name tag. I’ve been called worse. I’ve been called a “*****” to my face in English plenty of times. But there’s something special about watching someone realize they got caught. That little moment where their brain catches up to reality and they have to pretend they weren’t just cruel. It was the best shift I’d had in weeks.

Nice! The look on her face must’ve been pretty priceless.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have ever encountered anything similar.

These people thought it was funny when it happened to them.

Yes, that’s another way to handle it.

The same thing happened to this person’s friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

It’s also happened to this reader.

This woman embarrassed herself, and she deserved every bit of it.

Considering the employee was only trying to help, there was no reason to insult her at all.

And once the customer realized she understood the language, an apology should’ve been in order.

Hopefully, she doesn’t do this often because that’s not a good habit to teach your kids. Sheesh.

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