Daughter Was Happy To Give Family Members Rides, But Her Mom Crossed A Line When She Expected Her To Chauffeur A Near-Stranger Too

Having a car can quickly make someone the family chauffeur.

Now this young woman’s being asked to drive her brother’s unfamiliar girlfriend.

She’s uncomfortable and doesn’t want the favors becoming routine.

Is saying no unreasonable?

Let’s see all the details below.

WIBTA if I don’t want to take my brothers girlfriend to work? I (20F) don’t live with my parents or siblings, but I occasionally help my sister and brother by driving them places because I have a car and they don’t. I helped my sister by driving her to a doctor’s appointment today because my mom had asked me to, but now my mom is asking me to drive my brother’s girlfriend to work tomorrow.

She’s not so sure she wants to comply with this latest request.

I don’t really know her, and I don’t think they’ve been together long. The first time I met her, she was short with me and clung to my brother the entire time.

If it were family it would be different, but she’s just not sure she wants to help out.

If my brother needed a ride, I’d give one to him, but I’m hesitant about giving a ride to someone I barely know. I also don’t want to be relied on to help constantly. So, AITA if I told my mom no to taking my brother’s girlfriend to work?

Setting fair limits for yourself is an important skill to learn.

What did Reddit think?

It’s important to set her boundaries early to avoid being taken advantage of.

Services like Uber were invented for this very purpose.

These people definitely shouldn’t be expecting rides from her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

The way this request was posed rubbed this commenter the wrong way.

She occasionally helps her siblings, but that doesn’t obligate her to transport everyone they date.

Setting this boundary now could prevent occasional favors from becoming an unofficial driving schedule.