Employee Is Scheduled To Work Thanksgiving Despite Having Plans, So He Clashes With Management Over The Holiday Shift

Holiday scheduling gets messy when only the boss gets a holiday.

This retail worker already had Thanksgiving plans.

Her boss demanded she work anyway.

Then he fired her for refusing.

Let’s check out the details below.

Last Second Vacation I worked in a specialty retail store until today. Today I go into work greet my boss and get started straightening up the shop and making the social media post for the day. A few customers come in, I help them and they are on their way. My boss is kinda acting like he’s in a mood again (happens quite frequently).

The boss knew he was making a decision that would mess up his employee’s plans.

A few minutes pass by and he doesn’t say much, until he turns to me and says “we are going to be open from 10am-2pm on Thanksgiving day.” I responded with something along the lines of “there’s not much of a point there won’t be any customers.” He retorts with “I don’t care what you think, and I’m going to need you to work.” I kinda just stared at him for a second because two days prior we had discussed Thanksgiving plans and he knew I was having lunch with my parents and then going to see other family out of town.

This employee was not willing to work on Thanksgiving.

At this point I asked about holiday pay and he said absolutely not. So I told him flat out I’m not working Thanksgiving. I was then told to turn in my key and that I was fired. A few hours later I was on Facebook and saw a post my former boss had made listing the black Friday weekend sales and noticed he isn’t open on thanksgiving, so I’m guessing he was planning on making me work while he enjoyed Thanksgiving with his family. Happy Holidays I guess.

I’m not sure how firing the employee helped anything since the boss’s store isn’t going to be open on Thanksgiving now anyway, unless he was just looking for an excuse to fire the employee and thought this might work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s a theory about why this played out the way it did.

The employee deserved advance notice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

He does seem pretty heartless.

The boss demanded she work Thanksgiving without holiday pay, despite already knowing about her family plans.

After firing her, he announced that the store would be closed that day anyway.