He Didn’t Invite His New Girlfriend to His Sister’s Wedding—Until She Turned His Boundary into a Mass Ultimatum

Jeez, talk about really puttin’ the screws to someone…

Nobody likes to be pressured into, well, anything, and when the person giving you grief about a situation happens to be your significant other, well, that’s not good, is it?

No way, Jose!

Now, on to the story…

The guy who wrote it is getting all kinds of pressure from his new girlfriend because she’s offended that she won’t be attending his sister’s wedding.

And, naturally, now he wants to know if he’s a total jerk.

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for not inviting my girlfriend to my sister’s wedding? “My sister got engaged last year and from the get-go made a point to emphasize that she would be having a small wedding. 50 people MAX, no kids, and only her and her fiancé’s closest friends and family. Partners are only invited if they know them well enough because they want a small, intimate ceremony.

Here we go…

A month ago, I (21F) started dating my girlfriend Emily (21F). My sister and immediate family have met her and really like her. This is my first relationship and things have been going well up until this point. My sister’s wedding is in a week and a few days ago, Emily mentioned how excited she was to go to her first wedding.

Well, actually…

I politely told her that my sister specifically didn’t want people she doesn’t know personally at the wedding, and since we had only been dating for a month, I highly doubted she would be okay with Emily coming. Also, my extended family can be really argumentative and unpleasant when they drink, and I don’t want her first time meeting them to be at an event like this (aka, where booze is involved). Emily got upset and said I should at least ask my sister. I know my sister. I know she would probably feel obligated to let Emily come out of respect for our relationship, even if she was uncomfortable with it. I don’t want her to feel pressured into making an exception for me on her wedding day.

This is pretty pushy…

I tried explaining this to Emily, but she was hurt and said that I don’t want to introduce her to the rest of my family. She feels like I’m ashamed of our relationship, which isn’t true at all. My immediate family has met her and loves her, and those are the people whose opinions matter most to me. I just don’t want to throw her into the middle of a small wedding with extended family members who can be difficult, especially when we’ve only been together for a month. I’ve never had ANYONE come to a family event like this because it honestly causes me so much anxiety and there is always something that goes wrong. Now she’s really upset and I don’t know how to fix this. AITA?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Well, these two aren’t exactly off to a great start, are they?

Honestly, she sounds pretty needy…

And maybe a bit immature.

His new girlfriend sounds like she might be a bit of a handful…

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