He Has A Reserved Disability Parking Spot At His Apartment, But His Neighbor Is Furious That He Never Actually Uses It

Imagine living in an apartment building where parking is first come first serve for everyone except one person. You have a disabled neighbor who has a reserved parking spot.

Would you be upset if the neighbor didn’t actually park in his reserved spot and parked in another spot instead?

In this story, one woman is dealing with this situation, and she’s really annoyed that the neighbor has a reserved spot but chooses not to park in it.

She’s considering talking to him about it but not sure if she should.

Keep reading for all the details and to decide how you think she should handle this situation.

AITAH for wanting to talk to my disabled neighbor about his reserved parking spot? My neighbor is disabled and has mobility issues, so the leasing office assigned him a parking spot right in front of our apartment building entrance. It’s clearly labeled with a reserved sign and he has a permit for it so anyone else who parks there will get towed. The issue is he isn’t parking there.

Let’s see where he’s parking.

Instead, he’s parking in another space a few spots down, which is also a good parking spot in front of the building (it’s not as nice as his reserved spot tho). He’s essentially taking up two decent parking spaces in a packed parking lot with limited parking/spaces to begin with, and there’s usually a resident circling to find parking and they have to drive farther away to park and walk a good bit. No one can park in the reserved spot because they’ll get towed.

She’s considering talking to the neighbor.

Doesn’t seem fair that he’s taking up 2 parking spaces in a tight parking lot when he could park in his reserved space. I want to say something to him but my neighbor said to leave it alone cause he has mobility issues and is older. She said he could be parking there for a reason we don’t know about and it could be temporary but it’s been going on 3 weeks now. AITAH for being upset about this and if I said something to him?

If she doesn’t want to talk to the neighbor, what about talking to the landlord? Perhaps the neighbor would prefer to have that other parking spot be his reserved parking spot.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s some advice.

Another person has a theory.

Evidence is important.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Here’s another suggestion.

Talking to building management would probably be the best way to handle it. A photo of the empty spot and the resident’s car parked in a different spot plus an explanation about why that’s inconvenient for the other residents would hopefully help management understand the situation. Then they could handle it as they see fit.

The bigger issue is that there aren’t enough parking spots.

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